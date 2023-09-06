And you have ldry. As Kuss burned red and Vingegaard said: I will help you

V ter na n ekala ve Valladolidu rovinat asovka na 25,8 kilometer. Remco Evenepoel ped n ztrcel na Seppa Kusse 2:22 minuty.

The Belgian is the world champion in this discipline. For Amerian, on the other hand, seduction should have been his greatest weakness.

Many experts, and even the sports editor of Jumba Marc Reef, indicated that even Kuss will lose his previous jump on Evenepoel in the evening.

The reality was different.

He reached the tincto ace in the race and was only 1:13 minutes behind the runner-up Evenepoel vn. Nadle is ahead of us in the overall classification with a jump of 1:09 minutes.

6. of 2023 at 0:35 pspvek archived: 6. of 2023 at 0:07

For comparison: with a few times the level of the time-scorers on the Tour flight, Kuss lost three and a quarter minutes to Jonas Vingegaard. But then he didn’t have to drive at one hundred percent.

This time he drove.

Behind customs, Jumba slumped first into the seat of the darkness’s car. Then he went to the training room, a runk around his shoulders, wiped the sweat from his neck and said: When you want the red jersey, you mustn’t give up easily, even when it hurts.

He went to the stage, where he was again decorated with the lead of the seduction and where he was congratulated by the king of the Aces, Miguel Indurain. Then the American cyclist added with a smile: I was mentally on the track and not relaxed. I didn’t even know the middle ages. The sports editor always said to me: Time is running out.

Not succumbing to the pressure of the red jersey will be his same round for the next few days. That’s why it’s hard: 1:09 minutes to Remek is a good distance, but the hardest hills are yet to come. A minute can easily be lost in a single step. I don’t want to stress myself with such thoughts.

Evenepoel: Kuss m pekvapil

Remco Evenepoel looked behind the goal into his cell phone and studied the distances in it. Nae said: I didn’t have the best legs today, after ten minutes I spent a little time, but it’s nice that I got something out of the total for all my soups. I also wanted to win the stage, but the fact is that Filippo Ganna was clearly stronger today. With that I have to t.

Full gas in todays TT resulting in a second place. 🔥🌈

Moving up some spots in the GC. 👊🏻

Time to recover fast now because some important days are coming.🐺⛰️

Congrats Filippo, impressive ride!

5. of 2023 at 22:28, pspvek archived: 6. of 2023 at 0:11

He fought a long battle with Ganna, an Asovk extradite from the Ineos state.

In the main bag team leader Soudal – Quick Step stands at the Vuelt against other riders and the team.

Sepp drove a fantastic ace on his own, he quite surprised me, he acknowledged. He didn’t lose much. So you’re probably talking about the trio of ldr Jumba.

The Dutch leader is now talking about those liars. We have a hierarchy between them, but we won’t reveal it, said Reef.

Primo Rogli, lately and not too long ago cheerful and cheerful, joked: Sepp is in red, so it’s probably up to him, isn’t it?

5. of 2023 at 19:29, pspvek archived: 6. of 2023 at 0:10

Thus, the Slovene showed his satisfaction after the race, even losing only 20 seconds to Evenepoel. Conversely, vtz Tour Vingegaard was one minute slower.

We expected a bit more from Jonas, Reef acknowledged. Ovem his glory will come in the steepest steps.

Dn just let it be heard that he would like to repay Kuss for his help at the Tour and help him win the Vuelta.

Jonas told me this on Monday. It means a lot to me, Kuss revealed. I felt that he meant his words very carefully. I’m normally the one who’s in the party. I suddenly found myself in a position to support everyone from the dark. But do it without pressure like: Must win! On the contrary, I feel that they are angry, that there is this confusion.

She is slowly making the switch in her mind from the post of superdomestic to leader. Get used to the role. But he is afraid that she will swallow him.

I’m not the type of hunter who wants too much, he told himself. However, I always tried to keep to the ground and do my own thing. I admit that I need more self-control. Vc you see

For the time being, even riders from competing teams are trying to give him a shot. This is how Egan Bernal from Ineos, Tour 2019 and Giro 2021 champion, talks about him: Sepp is a very strong rider, quite possibly the best mountain in the peloton. We are used to putting him in the role of a super domestic as the last man working for his leader in the mountains, but it is special that he has the ability to fight for the Grand Tour.

I really have to see

The current distribution of forces on the Vuelta track promises a thrilling match in the most iconic stages, such as Tourmalet and Angliru. Evenepoel’s race is now in the Top 10, literally surrounded by three riders from the two strongest races.

Jumbo Visma registers its cyclists in the 1st, 4th and 7th cities (Kuss, Rogli, Vingegaard).

And UAE Emirates have their fighters despite Pogaar’s absence on the 2nd, 6th and 8th pc (Soler, Almeida, Ayuso).

If, even against such strong forms, the leader of Quick Step could repeat the victory, it would be a much more difficult task, not like his premiership triumph.

5. of 2023 at 21:20, pspvek archived: 6. of 2023 at 0:08

It won’t be easy to fight Jumba when they can pull you out with so many different charges, to Evenepoel. But I am satisfied with my current situation.

In the middle of the day, the 1st category climb to La Laguna Negra de Vinuesa will take place. After the fourth sprint interlude, then on Friday, the Royal Pyrenean stage from Spain to France will start with the Formigal – Aubisque – Spandelles – Tourmalet route. And the very next day he will give a mountain pass to the top of Larra-Belagua.

This week, in addition to many other hills, the famous Anglira will also be reached, considered the most difficult climb of all Grand Tour descents.

Evenepoel warns his soupee: Lately I’ve been riding a lot more on the long climbs than on the straights, and last week I felt like I was getting better in the hills every day. Mm on em bet.

Whether he will have a place to build Kuss’s body in Madrid is another key factor that will affect Jumbo’s strategy. Let’s not forget that, unlike the others, Sepp has both Giro and Tour legs, to sports editor Reef. In this week, it happens that his body suddenly shuts down and says: I’ve had enough.

5. of 2023 at 21:01, pspvek archived: 6. of 2023 at 0:12

The question, which is the most talked about in the cycling world, naturally came up at the press conference with the leader of the trail race.

Seppe, mete vyhrt leton Vueltu?

Mainly I have to see, he muttered again. I will go with my feelings and instincts. But yes, I would love to hit the red jersey and yes, I would love to win the whole race.

This statement alone is a huge shift in Kussov’s thinking compared to the start of the Vuelta in Barcelona, ​​where he told all the reporters that the role of leader is not really for him.

