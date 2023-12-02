Anderlecht defeated Serbian Loznica 1-8 in the elite round of Champions League Futsal

Rangel (6.) quickly put the people of Brussels on the right track. After the quick equalizer by Dorde Rosic (8.), the Purple & White were not affected and took a reassuring lead before half-time through Edu Borges (9.), goalkeeper Diego Roncaglio (10.) and Dragan Tomic (18.). After the break, Borges (22.) and Tomic (24.), Alberto Saura (29.) and Rafael Vilela (34.) further increased the score.

On Thursday, the Purple & White won 5-2 against the Hungarian Haladas, meaning Anderlecht is currently leading the group with six out of six. On Sunday evening, a two-time CL winner (2019 and 2021) and last year’s losing finalist awaits in the third and final match against Sporting Lisbon. The group winner qualifies for the Final Four, which will be played in May next year. Palma de Mallorca is the current cup holder. Last season, RSCA reached the Final Four for the first time. They were eliminated 1-7 by Sporting Lisbon.

