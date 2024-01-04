Anderlecht will go to Tunisia on a winter training camp without Francis Amuzu and Justin Lonwijk

Riemer cannot yet count on Amuzu.

Anderlecht is gathering again after a very short New Year’s holiday. Brian Riemer’s troops leave for a winter internship on Friday to a luxury resort in Tabarka, Tunisia. Some players are dropping out for that trip.

It was a short week’s holiday. On Christmas – before the match they won against Cercle Brugge – the Danes Thomas Delaney, Kasper Dolberg and Anders Dreyer already had a glass together. Then all the RSCA players flew out. Luis Vazquez thoroughly enjoyed the sun, Jan Vertonghen beamed with his family.

Five star complex

Today the players check in again at Neerpede. They have exactly 13 days to prepare for the crucial cup match against Union. The Brussels residents do not do this in their own training complex, but fly to Tabarka in Tunisia. There, near that coastal city, about a 3-hour drive from Tunis and 20 kilometers from the Algerian border, Anderlecht will prepare itself for ten days between January 5 and 14. It is about 20 degrees and the team will stay in the luxury resort and five-star complex La Cigale.

That trip is not for everyone. As you know, Majeed Ashimeru (Ghana) and Amadou Diawara (Guinea) have been called up for the Africa Cup. Mercenary Justin Lonwijk can look forward to a new employer – Brøndby is mentioned – and will not travel to North Africa. There is a question mark behind Alexis Flips’ name. The Frenchman can be rented out to his ex-club Stade Reims, but those negotiations have not yet been completed. Purple and White may give the player permission to stay here pending a breakthrough in the file.

Lonwijk has another chance at Anderlecht.

And then there are the injured. Coach Brian Riemer prefers to take as many recovering players as possible with him to keep them close to the group. Unfortunately, the winter camp comes too early for Francis Amuzu. The winger is struggling with pubalgia and still needs surgery. The condition of Killian Sardella, who suffered a muscle injury against Cercle, will be monitored today, while Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg normally board the plane. Even if, especially with the Red Devil, a lot of caution is still required.

called Frenchman

The Belgian media are only welcome in Tunisia from January 11. This way, Riemer can prepare his team in peace for the second half of the season. Only one practice match is planned for the time being: against Al Ahli SC, the national champions of Libya, two days before the return flight to Brussels.

Amuzu has not yet recovered from pubalgia. — © Isosport

There is a real chance that Anderlecht will also take some youngsters with them on training, such as striker Robbie Ure and Tristan Degreef. In addition, we have to watch out for new players to emerge. Japanese target Haruya Fujii (22) from Nagayo Grampus played with the national team against Thailand on January 1, but is not in the selection for the Asia Cup. Does the defender make the switch? Another name that has been mentioned is Gerzino Nyamsi (26), a 1.96 meter Frenchman who plays for Strassbourg and is still there until 2025. RSCA may therefore make two defensive acquisitions.

Finally, the question is whether there will be any (unexpected) departures. Kasper Schmeichel is linked to Sheffield United in England, but the Dane aims for playing security six months before the European Championship. Things are quiet around Benito Raman and Kristian Arnstad for the time being. There still seems to be a place reserved for them in Tunisia.

Share this: Facebook

X

