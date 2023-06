The Dallas Mavericks are expected to sign Andre Drummond as soon as free agency begins.

Drummond will not exercise his player option with the $3.3 million Bulls.

Signing Drummond will depend on a trade that has not yet been set up and which could see the departure of JaVale McGee.

Christian Wood is also not in the Mavs’ plans for next season.

The news was reported by Marc Stein.

