André Onana recalled to the Cameroonian selection

Last November during the World Cup in Qatar, Onana’s departure from the group after the first pool match against Switzerland (1-0 defeat), and a few days before a crucial match against Brazil, had plunged Cameroon and all football observers in total incomprehension. An argument with Rigobert Song after a remark by the latter during training had caused the goalkeeper to leave the session.

The next day, he did not return with the group, claiming pain in the adductors. This attitude had therefore earned him a suspension by the Cameroonian Federation, chaired by Samuel Eto’o. Frustrated, Onana then announced his international retirement, at only 26 years old.

“The door is always open”

Rigobert Song, Cameroon coach

But Monday, during a press conference in Yaoundé, Rigobert Song formalized the return of Onana to the selection. “There was never a problem with Onana,” he said. “The door has always remained open and we are all happy to see him back in the group. The Indomitable Lions only need a draw against Burundi to qualify for the next AFCON, which begins next January.

