The request for indictment in the investigation into Juventus’ accounts is ready in the Turin prosecutor’s office. The provision concerns Andrea Agnelli and almost all the other people who in recent weeks had received the notice of closure of the investigation: the position of some has been removed in view of a probable request for dismissal.

The official note from Juventus:

“The Prosecutor’s disputes do not appear to be founded and, moreover, neither as regards assumptions nor as regards conclusions, appear to be in line with the findings contained in the Consob resolution of 19 October 2022”. Juventus writes it in a note. “based on a robust set of opinions from leading legal and accounting professionals”.

This is – the note explains – “a unanimous conclusion of the nine directors” of Juventus in office as of 28 November, according to which – precisely on the basis of the opinion of the experts, “the accounting treatment adopted in the financial statements falls within those permitted by the applicable accounting principles”. With regard to the disputes, «the Public Prosecutor affirms the artificial nature of the capital gains and the fictitiousness of the salary waivers, while Consob disputes a considerably lower value of capital gains, moreover without mention of false accounting, and does not contest the legal effectiveness of the salary waivers, nor, with specific regard to the so-called 2020/2021 ‘salary maneuver’, the legally non-binding nature of the so-called supplementary agreements under negotiation in April/May 2021″. For Juventus, “moreover, the correction of the financial statements, with the limited profile of the so-called 2020 and 2021 salary ‘maneuvers’, was decided in the process of adopting a perspective of accentuated and extreme prudence and has considered accounting effects, even with the assistance from independent experts, of an immaterial order, in particular on the Company’s shareholders’ equity as at 30 June 2022. Juventus «finally trusts that, precisely because of the alleged absence of any alteration of the disputed financial statements, the conclusions of the sports authorities ( which have already expressed themselves, with regard to the issue of capital gains, in favor of Juventus) will not change: in the absence of any accounting alteration, any sporting sanction would be completely unfounded”. “Convinced that it has always acted correctly, – concludes the note – Juventus FC intends to assert its reasons and defend its corporate, economic and sporting interests in all venues”.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Exor, John Elkann said, answering questions from financial analysts: «Juventus doesn’t need new capital. The situation is very clear – he added – as well as the direction in which to continue ». “Juventus – he underlined – will have a new board of directors chaired by a quality professional like Gianluca Ferrero, a valid general manager and a very strong coach”. “Football – he explained – is a sector of value and we think that with the ingredients that Juventus has the ability to become a company of even greater value than what it has today”.