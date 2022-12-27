TURIN. The last act of the Andrea Agnelli era takes place at the Stadium, in the shareholders’ meeting called to approve the financial statements as at 30 June 2022 with over 239 million euros in losses after the Consob corrections. The Juventus president is present together with CEO Arrivabene: he resigned last November 28, together with the entire Board of Directors, but he immediately spoke to the shareholders.

«It wasn’t an easy decision – said Andrea Agnelli, in charge since spring 2010 -, I worked hard both on and off the field and they were extraordinary years. At the same time, I took this decision with conviction and in complete serenity. I, personally, am firmly convinced that I have done well and that the findings are not justified, our club will have to continue to protect the club’s interests, for this reason, out of a spirit of service and attachment to the colours, I have decided to take a step back also to avoid that in the future some of my positions could pass as personal choices. Juventus therefore comes before everyone and everything, right up to the end».

After more than 12 years, this is the end of a presidency that gave Juventus great successes, just remember the 9 consecutive championships, but also considerable problems for the club between criminal and sporting trials with the accusation of false accounting supported by the Turin prosecutor’s office. «In recent months, the company has been called upon to face unprecedented challenges – commented the director Massimo Della Ragione – and the Board of Directors has analyzed the elements received from the authorities. The work was very demanding in the interests of Juventus and the shareholders. In the months of September and December we met more than 10 times and during the same period he had regular discussions with the reviewers. Additional reflections and analysis have been requested. Following the work we have carried out, the Board has requested to review some estimates, communicating them to the market in full transparency. After finishing our work and completing the financial statements as of June 30, 2022: we have supported the company in this phase».