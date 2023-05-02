Home » Andrea Agnelli married Deniz Akalin after 8 years together – breaking latest news
Andrea Agnelli married Deniz Akalin after 8 years together – breaking latest news

Andrea Agnelli married Deniz Akalin after 8 years together – breaking latest news
Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and his partner Deniz Alkalin got married on Saturday in Umbria. Together, they have two children

Andrea Agnelli ha married last Saturday, April 29, the historic girlfriend Deniz Akalin. About forty guests attended the wedding in Lisciano Niccone, in the province of Perugia, on the rolling hills of Umbria.

The former Juventus president and the 39-year-old Turkish entrepreneur have been a couple since 2015 — she was romantically linked to Francesco Calvo, former Juventus marketing director, now head of the Sport area — and they have two children, Livia Selin, born in 2017, and Vera Nil, born the following year. Agnelli also has two other children – little Giacomo Dai and Baya – born from his previous marriage to Emma Winter. Akalin, on the other hand, before meeting Andrea, had already become Mila’s mother.

Among the many guests present, Pavel Nedved and his current partner.

