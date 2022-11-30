Home Sports Andrea Agnelli on the Juventus case: “I’m still the first fan, plans don’t change”
Sports

Andrea Agnelli on the Juventus case: “I’m still the first fan, plans don’t change”

by admin
Andrea Agnelli on the Juventus case: “I’m still the first fan, plans don’t change”

“I’m still the top Juventus fan and this doesn’t change anything for the team’s plans and objectives, a team that can win anything.” Thus Andrea Agnelli publicly commented on his resignation, in the meeting organized today in the Senate in Rome by the Juventus Club Parliament to also discuss the Superlega. In fact, alongside the now former Juventus president is Bernd Reichart, the CEO of the company A22 Sports who is carrying out the project to which Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juve still adhere.

Agnelli did not cancel the appointment after what happened between Monday and Tuesday and, according to what ANSA learned, explained to those present that the resignation was “a choice made in mutual agreement with John Elkann”. Then he explained that “Juve is greater than any man who will ever be able to lead it” and on the Superlega project he reiterated how “this system does not work and had to be regulated from within, I already said it in 2019 and it must be changed”.

See also  Cernoia match winner: the Women break down the unbeatenability of Roma

You may also like

Shock in cycling: Davide Rebellin died, run over...

Yao Ming: WCBA has firm confidence in choosing...

Biathlon. Super Vittozzi, bronze on his debut in...

World Cup – Pulisic’s goal is injured and...

Ternana, Andreazzoli is the new coach: he replaces...

World Cup-Rashford double-plays Foden’s goal and England wins...

Women’s soccer. Cercenà, from the males of the...

Qatar World Cup | Rashford: I live for...

Fan tokens, new prizes after the agreement with...

Huang Renjie won the National Chess Rookie Championship

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy