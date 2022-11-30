“I’m still the top Juventus fan and this doesn’t change anything for the team’s plans and objectives, a team that can win anything.” Thus Andrea Agnelli publicly commented on his resignation, in the meeting organized today in the Senate in Rome by the Juventus Club Parliament to also discuss the Superlega. In fact, alongside the now former Juventus president is Bernd Reichart, the CEO of the company A22 Sports who is carrying out the project to which Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juve still adhere.

Agnelli did not cancel the appointment after what happened between Monday and Tuesday and, according to what ANSA learned, explained to those present that the resignation was “a choice made in mutual agreement with John Elkann”. Then he explained that “Juve is greater than any man who will ever be able to lead it” and on the Superlega project he reiterated how “this system does not work and had to be regulated from within, I already said it in 2019 and it must be changed”.