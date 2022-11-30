Home Sports Andrea Agnelli’s Juve: the balance of 12 years as president


by admin


Andrea Agnelli was appointed president of Juventus on 19 May 2010. In his management, the men’s team won 19 trophies (9 championships, 5 Italian Cups and as many Italian Super Cups), the women’s team 10 (5 championships, 2 Italian Cups and 3 Super Cups Italian) and the Second Team 1 (Coppa Italia Serie C). The biggest regrets are linked to the two Champions League finals played in 2015 and 2017: the most prestigious record remains linked to the nine consecutive championships that made him the most successful manager in Juventus history. Let’s see the progress of each single season.

