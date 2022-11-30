Andrea Agnelli was appointed president of Juventus on 19 May 2010. In his management, the men’s team won 19 trophies (9 championships, 5 Italian Cups and as many Italian Super Cups), the women’s team 10 (5 championships, 2 Italian Cups and 3 Super Cups Italian) and the Second Team 1 (Coppa Italia Serie C). The biggest regrets are linked to the two Champions League finals played in 2015 and 2017: the most prestigious record remains linked to the nine consecutive championships that made him the most successful manager in Juventus history. Let’s see the progress of each single season.