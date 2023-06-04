Andrea Belotti and the Gallo paradox: the zero goal season deserves reconfirmation with Roma due to market needs

Everything is fine striker runs the risk of getting entangled between the meshes of the same destiny. Because those who live for the goal, in the end, it is precisely for the goals that they are judged. Thus the tyranny of numbers ended up elevating la into a system synecdoche, to perpetuate a system where a part is taken to explain the whole. The nets are posted in a frame, the rest thrown in garbage. And patience if you risk losing the savory part of the story. This is how it works for everyone, but it is especially so for Andrea Belottimister 106 gol in A league who suddenly seems to have lost his confidence with the network. His whole season is enclosed in a number, indeed, in a non-number: zerolike the goals he scored in this one championship. An embarrassing figure for someone who had arrived in the capital to level the opposing goals to the ground.

In truth, the one between the Gallo and Rome was a marriage much more difficult than expected. To celebrate the wedding, in fact, Tiago Pinto had to wait for a divorce with Shomurodovfinished at Spice. But only momentarily. It means that the former captain of the Torino he had to train alone until the end of the summer market. Without being able to put minutes in the legs. Without being able to amalgamate with the companions. Condition lag confined him to the rear. And when his present was called into question, it was almost never up to his past. The Gallo found himself catapulted into a team that played excruciating football for several months, where i centre-forward they were used more as midfielders dedicated to pressing than as offensive references. The numbers are dramatic. Roma is ninth in number of overall shots (479, three fewer than Sassuolo and thirteen fewer than Udinese) and for goals scored (48, two fewer than Fiorentina and Bologna). Yet the problem seems more structural than that of individuals. So much so that it is now difficult to understand if Roma score little because their team strikers they don’t make it or vice versa.

The Rooster’s stats are melancholy. L’former centre-forward del Toro averages 0.5 shots per game. As many as Gianluca Manciniwho is a central defender by profession, less than Mady Camara e Solbakken (at 0.6 and 0.7 respectively), two mysterious objects from the last sessions of market. Even the chances built for his teammates have plummeted. Belotti is stopped at 0.5 a match. It means he did worse than Solbakken. It means he did worse than Literate. In Rome Belotti seems to have remained imprisoned in that verse of Mount them according to which “it is a risky game to take part in life”. His contract it is already expiring and the striker has made it known that he would even be ready to lower his salary in order to stay. There society it took time. A thorough reflection is needed. Also because the Gallo has become something very close to a paradox.

Despite a more than disappointing season it could prove to be important. And a lot too. Why let it go away it would mean having to go back to the market and spend one mountain of money. Not the best for one of the few clubs grappling with the ax of the financial fair play. In the last weeks Belotti sent out interesting signals. His cross for a spike by Solbakken led to the goal of El Shaarawy against Fiorentina. In the second leg semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen, in a match where the Roma he only built a scoring action, the attacker played constantly with his back to goal, always defending the ball with his body, winning an endless series of vital free-kicks to improve the team and give the defense breathing space. And again, against theUdinesethe Rooster rolled out the Giallorossi counterattack perfectly, creating together with Pellegrini one of the most beautiful actions of this second Rome of Mourinho. Not to mention that no one in the roster of the capitolini is able to attack better the depth, to snap on the edge of offside to show up in front of the opponent’s goal. In Europa League things went slightly better. Gallo scored againstHJK Helsinki. He scored against the Betis. He scored against the Salzburg. And his was a vital goal. Episodes that don’t change the general sense of a season. Belotti failed to score as expected. For collective demerits. For demerits individual. Yet leaving like this would be a real shame. And above all a risk.