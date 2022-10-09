Home Sports Andrea Compagno: ‘Me, from Serie D to Europe with Steaua Bucharest’
Sports

Andrea Compagno: ‘Me, from Serie D to Europe with Steaua Bucharest’

by admin
Andrea Compagno: ‘Me, from Serie D to Europe with Steaua Bucharest’

Andrea Compagno and his film story. Never beyond D, he was about to give up, then San Marino, Romania and now the European Cups: “Willpower did everything, but I still dream of Serie A. Even if here …”

In Romania it is for everyone “El matador”. Thanks to the long hair and a headband capable of evoking similarities: “The same nickname of Cavani? I think that’s why. Otherwise, I would not be able to give another explanation ”. Andrea Compagno looks back on his last two years with a hint of pride.

See also  Between potions and Russian fake news, I travel to Bucharest No Vax where the fourth wave is a massacre

You may also like

Inter, Inzaghi’s rule: “Are you booked? I’ll replace...

Cangzhou Lions’ attacking group headed by Kante keeps...

Calcio, press review of the main Italian and...

Ganna, after the record of the Ora the...

Serie A comprehensive: AC Milan beats Juventus Inter...

Brahim Diaz, what an evening: from the reprimand...

U17 Men’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: China beat Northern...

Inter, Onana: “Three fundamental points. Fans, thank you...

Conte su Ventrone: “Difficult to play today, we...

Berlusconi to Monzello: “Monza in Serie A is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy