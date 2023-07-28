Andrea Costa Imola, here is Dejan Bresolin

Andrea Costa Imola is pleased to announce the arrival of Dejan Bresolin.

Bresolin, who grew up in the youth team of Pallacanestro Cantù, with whom he played in top level championships, adds important centimeters to the red and white team.

After a year of senior championship in Gallarate, formation of Serie B group A, the big native of Como arrives in Imola with enthusiasm:

“I’m really very happy to have arrived at Andrea Costa, I sincerely thank the club for the opportunity, a club used to launching young people onto important stages. I can’t wait to make myself available to Coach Di Paolantonio and his teammates, luckily the first day of the rally is near!”

These are the words of Coach Di Paolantonio:

“Dejan is a five who will complete our long pack and will have the task of raising the quality of training and finding himself ready in the match, growing day after day because we are convinced that he has all the qualities to earn his space and grow more and more”

