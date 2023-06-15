Andrea Gracis is the new Sports Director of Apu Old Wild West Udine

Apu Old Wild West Udine is pleased to announce the signing of Andrea Gracis as the new Sporting Director of the First Team.

Born in Treviso (TV) on 4 January 1960, Gracis joined Apu after 9 years’ experience as Sports Director in his hometown team. With Treviso Basket, the new Juventus manager won the LNP Italian Cup and promotion to Serie A1 in the 2018-19 season, also winning the manager of the year award. Also noteworthy is the historic qualification for the Champions League with the Venetian team.

These are the first words of the new Juventus Sports Director: “I am very happy and proud to be able to start a new professional challenge here in Udine. There are two feelings that prevail in me right now: a sense of gratitude for having been sought and wanted, and a sense of responsibility for the role that has been entrusted to me. By sharing choices and ideas, I will make my experience and enthusiasm available to the Company in order to be able to achieve the objectives that will be set”.

Gracis boasts an excellent career as a player, which began in 1979 with Liberti Treviso. After wearing the Reyer Venezia shirt for three seasons, Gracis moved to Pesaro in 1983, remaining in the brands for 11 years. With Scavolini he won two championships and two Italian Cups.

The return to Treviso in 1994 crowned his career with further successes: he won his third personal Scudetto (1997), together with another Italian Cup, a Super Cup and the European Cup in 1995. He ended his career playing one last year (1998- 99) in Mestre, in Serie B.

In Serie A he scored 5,015 points in 655 games. With the shirt of the Italian national team he won a silver medal at the 1991 European Championships.

After his playing career, Gracis held various roles, including that of European scout for the Sacramento Kings from 2006 to 2013.

Welcome to Udine Andrea!