Of Simona Marchetti

The driver is waiting for the end of the doping ban in 2024 to return to racing and in the meantime he is enjoying the story with the singer, for whom he bought a brand new electric city car

In 2024 the disqualification for doping will end Andrea Iannone can’t wait to get back to racing on his beloved two wheels, MotoGP or Superbike is not known yet. For now he’s training and a few days ago he was at the Marco Simoncelli World Circuit in Misano Adriatico putting in laps with a Ducati Panigale V4. But his girlfriend Elodie also takes care of keeping him on track (present among other things in the pits at Misano, where they say he cheered wildly), with whom he has been with for seven months.

An achievement that Iannone wanted to celebrate by giving the singer a brand new city car, her first car. The car in question is a Smart EQ For Four for 28,512 euros (list price) and as shown by the photos published by the weekly Chi and which portray the couple upon picking up the car in a dealership in the Milanese hinterland, Elodie seemed very happy with the unexpected gift received (even if the first to drive the city car was Iannone and she was by his side).

After meeting on holiday in Puglia last summer, the pilot and the singer never left each other and now they live together in his Lugano villa, even if they are often immortalized holding hands in the streets of Milanwhere she lives. Before Elodie, Iannone had had two other cover stories with Belen Rodriguez and Giulia De Lellis, while the singer was back from an important relationship with Marracash. See also Burdisso measures his strength, he will only do the 100 butterfly