After participating in the 2022 edition of “Mister Olympia” (held last December, in Las Vegas), for the second consecutive year, 28 years after the appearance of the last Italian athlete, Andrea Presti, who challenged the big names in the sector in the “Open” bodybuilding category (ie without weight limits), he is already at work planning the new competitive season.

“The perspective, for the current year, is to retrain to Mr. Olympia, but, above all, to continue to grow as an athlete. Another year of experience will be essential to try to climb the world rankings. This goal is combined with the desire to promote the culture of bodybuilding in Italy” – explained the blue Andrea Presti. “Precisely for this reason I will be present with a series of activities, from 2 to 4 June, at RiminiWellness 2023, the largest event in the world dedicated to fitness, well-being, sport, physical culture and healthy eating.

During the Romagna event I will be able to get in touch with many bodybuilding enthusiasts while promoting my increasingly widespread and popular discipline on the national territory. I will be present, with a series of activities and meetings, within “Rimini Steel”, the section of RiminiWellness dedicated to body building, martial arts, combat sports and precisely to bodybuilding”.

From a competitive point of view, the 2023 competition calendar under the aegis of the IFBB Pro brand (International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness) includes 29 different events between the United States/Canada, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Japan and Europe (events planned in Spain, the Czech Republic , Romania, France, Portugal and two in Italy). The final of the world circuit is scheduled, this year, from November 2 to 5, 2023, in Orlando, Florida (USA), at the Orange County Convention Center.

The 35-year-old champion from Brescia (originally from Val Camonica, and raised in judo as a young man, before choosing bodybuilding) won, in 2022, the qualification for the most important world specialty trophy by winning the “Mister Big Evolution Pro”, in Portugal (Estoril), under the guidance of coach Mauro Sassi. Test, the Lusitanian one, confirmed, also in this new season (again at Estoril) on 9 July 2023.

In Italy the sporting discipline of bodybuilding is growing rapidly and attracts an increasing number of athletes (pro and amateur). It is part of the largest number of members of the gym circuit, estimated in our country at no less than 18 million members.

“Mister Olympia” is the most important international bodybuilding event and has been held annually since 1965. It became popular above all for the 7 world titles won by bodybuilding champion Arnold Schwarzenegger, before becoming an actor, producer and Governor of California.