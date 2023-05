Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi have reached an agreement with Massimo Ferrero for the sale of Sampdoria, thus avoiding the bankruptcy of the Sampdoria club. But who are the two new owners? Radrizzani has already gained a lot of experience in the world of football in various roles, also leading Leeds United back to the Premier League in 2020. Manfredi is CEO of Gestio Capital in London, has been in the Italian army and has held many prestigious positions in the banking world