Andrea Trinchieri towards the Zalgiris Kaunas bench?

After failing to land at Fenerbahce, the name of Andrea Trinchieri appears again for the bench of a Euroleague team.

According to Robert Heusel, the Italian coach is a strong candidate to replace Maksvytis at the helm of Zalgiris Kaunas.

For Trinchieri an agreement would be ready until 2025.

The Lithuanian team in the Euroleague is in the second half of the table with 5 wins in 14 games.

Andrea Trinchieri is a hot candidate to take over Zalgiris Kaunas I’m hearing. The italian coach could sign a deal for 1.5 years according to my information.#EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/B1cfO2JMAl — Robert Heusel (@RobertHeusel) December 14, 2023

