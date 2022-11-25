PORDENONE. The youngest technician on the Italian professional scene challenges one of the most experienced coaches in Serie C, capable of winning promotion to the cadets twice. The meeting between Pro Sesto and Pordenone, scheduled for Sunday, is also interesting for this reason, not only because the runner-up hosts the leader of the tournament.

Matteo Andreoletti, born in 1989, coach of the Lombards, making his debut among the “pros”, faces Mimmo Di Carlo, born in 1964, who led Mantua and Vicenza to Serie B and coached Sampdoria and Chievo Verona in Serie A. “What an honor to challenge him,” Andreoletti himself told Tuttosport, a former Sanremese and Inveruno player in Serie D, who is inspired by Roberto De Zerbi and Maurizio Sarri on the bench. Two trainers who, like him, started out as amateurs.

Yes, because if the first, leader of Brighton in the Premier League, started in Serie D with Darfo Boario, the second, coach of Lazio, worked for ten years in Tuscany between Promotion, Excellence and Interregional in Tuscany. A path common to other Serie A coaches: they started between Excellence and Serie D Andrea Sottil (now at Udinese), Massimiliano Alvini (Cremonese), Vincenzo Italiano (Fiorentina) and Alessio Dionisi (Sassuolo).

And precisely with regard to the latter, the duel between Andreoletti and Di Carlo partly recalls the one between Dionisi and Attilio Tesser, which took place in Lega Pro in 2018-2019. The current Sassuolo coach was then 38 years old and led Imolese, a team he had brought from D to C. Like the Pro Sesto coach, he challenged a category guru like Tesser, 62 years old at the time, already capable of winning twice the championship and former Serie A with Novara, Cagliari and Ascoli. And in the second round match between the two teams, Imolese was the main pursuer of Pordenone, launched towards Serie B.

Stories that come back, therefore, and who knows then that Andreoletti doesn’t land in Serie A like Dionisi did. The Pro Sesto coach is convinced by the game, as well as the identity that he has been able to transmit to his training in such a short time. Arrived last summer from Sanremese in a club that survived the playouts, with a group with an average age of 23 and a half, he was able to transmit courageous and offensive concepts in a 3-4-3 (or 3-4-2 -1) in which the skills of Nicolò Bruschi, born in 1998, former Fiorenzuola winger are enhanced. He has scored 7 goals so far and is one of the players who are doing better than the Milanese. With him Gabriel Blanco, another winger, owned by Pordenone: on loan to Pro Sesto, the youngster (born in 2001) from Motta di Livenza scored 2 goals.

The challenge between the two coaches therefore arouses great curiosity, which the fans of the green lizards hope will end up as the last match in C between Dionisi and Tesser. At Bottecchia in the winter of 2019, the expert coach beat his young colleague 2-0. And the neroverdi eliminated the Emilia team from the fight for direct promotion.