The expression of interest has started and will now follow the FIA ​​protocol for approval: the new team would be based in the USA with a support structure in England. Andretti: “We can bring value and enthusiasm”

Andretti Global and General Motors ready to land in F1 with the Cadillac brand. This is the important announcement that arrives today from the United States, ready to line up two icons of motorsport in the top flight of the future. The Andretti Cadillac team would be based in the United States with a support structure in England, the confirmation of how the F1 branded Liberty Media, which in 2023 will have a third race in Las Vegas, in addition to those in Miami and Austin, is gathering more and more interest Overseas.

with a US pilot — The Andretti Cadillac team will submit an expression of interest as soon as the International Federation starts the formal process to approve the new entry. The goal is of course to show up at the start with an American driver in the cockpit. Cadillac has a long tradition of motorsport victories in IMSA and the Pirelli World Challenge. Andretti Global, on the other hand, has long been a well-known brand in US racing under the name of Andretti Autosport, whose teams currently compete in seven different series around the world. The last time Andretti and GM teamed up was for Chevrolet’s return to IndyCar in 2012, a campaign that yielded nine wins in two seasons, including winning the 2012 driver, team and manufacturer titles. See also Sampdoria-Turin, the precedents: the classic of the '80s in the Italian Cup

speak andretti — Michael Andretti, president and CEO of Andretti Global, explains the project as follows: “We are continuing to grow the company and its family of racing teams, always looking forward. I think the F1 project suits us, we can bring value to the Series, to our partners and enthusiasm for the fans. I’m proud to have GM and Cadillac on our side towards this goal, we share a love of racing. We have the opportunity to combine our passions for motorsport, dedication to innovation and try to build a truly American F1 offering.”

ball to the fia — Now the ball passes to the FIA, which will have to evaluate the expression of interest by carrying out the necessary formalities to be able to declare the new candidacy for entry into F1 admissible. President Mohammed Ben Sulayem explained: “The FIA ​​is exploring the expression of interest process and we will provide a further update in the near future. Today’s news from the United States is further evidence of the popularity and growth of the F1 world championship under the FIA ​​guide. The interest of two iconic brands such as General Motors Cadillac and Andretti Global is gratifying. The process on the expression of interest will follow the rigorous FIA protocol and will take several months”.