This year the shortage of southern teams in Serie C has moved the center of gravity of Group C further north, so much so as to suck breaking latest news into the southern grouping of the third series. For fans of the south it was a welcome change after years of repetitions bordering on flatness: usual hosted teams, usual away games. Nothing kills pathos more than habit. For the Abruzzo fans I don’t know if the idea of ​​traveling again on the rough roads of southern Italy was equally welcome but among the many affinities and differences with the teams of this grouping, it is reasonable to think that it was a welcome return for them too the latter.

Fidelis Andria – breaking latest news has been missing on the pitch for 13 years: Serie C1 2009/2010, away travel ban for guests. Instead, the last confrontation on the steps dates back to 24 years ago: Serie B 1998/1999. A cursed game. Comparisons with the Abruzzese have always been lively and today’s one is no exception, bringing with it a slight scent of the nineties.

The match gets underway and while the Curva Nord starts with the cheering on of the home team, the guests are still outside the sports facility. The launch of a torch in the sector reserved for them precedes the entry into the Curva Sud, accompanied by the “greeting” of the local fans. The time to arrange the patches and compact behind them and so with the exchange of “friendliness”. A Vicenza piece stands out among the blue-and-white banners to testify to the presence of the Venetian twins among the Adriatic supporters. Cheering and teasing will be repeated without interruption until after the final triple whistle. For a Sunday afternoon anything but boring. In short, redesigning the geography of the group has undoubtedly been good for the supporters.

Vincent Fasanella