Andrin Huber wants to challenge EM medal and Simon Ehammer

Decathlon talent Andrin Huber says: “In the future I want to challenge Simon Ehammer”

The next exceptional Swiss decathlete from the talent factory in Teufen is in the starting blocks for the first international medal. The 19-year-old is one of the favorites at this week’s Junior European Championships in Jerusalem.

Trainer René Wyler shows his protégé Andrin Huber the perfect position for the discus throw.

Image: Michel Canonica

Teufen is the Mecca of the Swiss all-around. A training group has formed around record holder Simon Ehammer that works hard and dreams big. For example, 19-year-old Andrin Huber from Bichwil. He just missed Ehammer’s junior record with his 7825 points at the national championships in Basel by only 26 points.

