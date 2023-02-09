Like every year, somewhat surprisingly and without major announcements, Google has decided to liven up one of our early February evenings with the launch of the Developer Preview on Android 14, the latest version of its smartphone operating system. I immediately installed it on my Pixel 6 Pro and I’ve been playing it for a few hours, just the time it took me to identify the first news and to be able to write this article. But let’s not get lost in other chatter and let’s see them together.

UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

Well yes, this is it code name assigned by big G to its new Android release. We are well aware that since its origins, the different versions of the operating system have been given the name of a dessert and, each time, this name begins with the letter of the alphabet following that of the previous version. We have therefore come to the U and, although it is not a novelty, we have the confirmation that this update will bear the name “Upside Down Cake” or upside-down cake which, for the uninitiated, is a typical American fruit-based dessert which is literally turned upside down on the plate at the end of cooking.

Unfortunately, the classic “easter egg” is not yet present, it will probably be added with one of the next updates. At the moment, by pressing several times on the name of the Android version in the settings menu, we still see the watch linked to Android 13 “T”.

SECURITY AND PRIVACY

Still on the subject of updates, within the screen that shows the system information we can check if there are any updates available to install. Obviously the answer is no, but the screen that informs us that our system is already up to date also shows the version of the security patches installedwhich are those of February 2023. In short, the latest currently available, but we had no big doubts about it. See also Emperor: «The dream of Fidal? A tricolor event at the Polisportivo "

In addition to this we then find a series of news related to the Security and Privacy section of the settings menu. These are mostly changes related to the shape and setting of the sub-menus. The various items can no longer be expanded by dropdown but already show the main information relating to them with a sort of subtitle. They can then be clicked and at that point they expand and it is possible to act on the individual items directly within the menus of the relative options. For example: under the heading Device lock we are already told whether or not the security lock is activated and which method is set for unlocking. By clicking on the item, you are taken directly to the menu page linked to the lock screen and you can change its options. In short, everything is made a little more streamlined and intuitive.

SCREEN USAGE TIME

With the launch of version 12 of Android, Google had changed on the Pixels, and therefore on the stock version of its OS, the screen time data metrics. We had switched to an indication based on the last 24 hours but in this Developer preview the data has returned to being relative to the period from the last complete recharge to the moment in which the page is consulted. Certainly it is nothing shocking but for those who are interested in consulting this figure it is certainly an interesting and appreciable return.

Another novelty concerns the way in which the is divided section showing the consumption for each application. To view the consumption of applications or that of system tools, you no longer need to scroll through the list until you find the second section. Google has in fact inserted a practical curtain that allows us to switch from one view to another with a click.

ENERGY SAVING

And there are also news regarding the Energy Saving section, which is always a submenu of the “Battery” item. Google has decided to simplify navigation in this item of the settings menu, making all the related items available directly within it. See also Euro 2024, Italy: all the stories behind the most mocking of the draws Compared to what happened in Android 13 it is now possible to activate the “basic” or “extreme” mode directly from the first page of the menu and, in the same way, we can open the retractable items relating to the Adaptive battery mode, which previously had a dedicated section outside the Energy Saving menu.

And finally, there are also changes regarding the Schedule and reminder section. First of all, the “Use based on percentage” option has raised the minimum charge threshold at which energy saving can be activated; we no longer start from 10% but from 20%. In addition to this, Google has removed the ability to activate energy saving based on your routine, but in the face of this a toggle has been added that activates or deactivates the possibility of receiving a notification when the battery is running out.

BACKGROUND AND STYLE

Small changes also as regards the Background and Style section of the home screen customization menu. Since the introduction of Material You and Dynamic Color, there have been many innovations introduced by Google regarding the personalization of its devices. For some time there have been options that allow you to adjust the colors of the interface so that they are in harmony with those of the selected wallpaper; to bring more harmony to navigation and the appearance of the smartphone.

With the introduction of Android 14 we can notice a few changes related to the choice of colors in the Base Colors section. Until today the colors proposed had always been rather soft and often did not highlight the elements that adopted them in the correct way. With this new update it seems that the colors proposed by default are brighter and certainly more visible even in a color palette that is not too vibrant.

QUICK PAIRING

Finally a function that has reappeared within the menu, but which at the moment does not seem to work yet. Within the section “Connection preferences” in fact, the “Quick Pairing” item has reappeared which allows us to activate the fast connection with some supported devices. However, at the moment, even by activating the tool in the presence of compatible devices, the list of saved devices remains empty and it is not possible to exploit really function. See also The Dolomiti Bellunesi fishing in Sassuolo, with the good feet of Alessio Arcopinto

WHEN DOES IT ARRIVE FOR EVERYONE?

Well, these were the main news for now, but when will the stable update be available for everyone? Like every year, what leads to the final version of Android 14 will be a fairly long journey. This is only the first Developer Preview, to which one will follow second during the month of Marchwhich will in turn followed by 4 Beta versions, to then arrive at the Final Release between August and September.