Andy Baetens easily clears the first hurdle at the World Darts Championship for semi-pros

In Lakeside, England, where the WDF Darts World Championship (the World Darts Championship for semi-pros) has started, Andy Baetens qualified for the eighth finals on Monday evening. In his first match, our compatriot defeated the Pole Sebastian Bialecki with a clear 3-0.

The 34-year-old Baetens, number one seed, took the first set 3-2. Baetens also dominated in the second set and won 3-1. In set three, Baetens (WDF 1), who won eight tournaments this year, took a 2-0 lead. The 19-year-old Bialecki (WDF 81) hit back and immediately hung the signs. In the deciding leg, the world number one scored a 13-darter for victory.

Baetens achieved an average of 94.82 compared to 89.88 for Bialecki. Our compatriot succeeded in 45% of his throws.

For a place in the quarter-finals, Baetens will face the Scot Gary Stone (WDF 9).

