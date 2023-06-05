Andy Murray defeats Chung Hyeon in first round at Surbiton Trophy

Venue: Surbiton Racket & Fitness Club Dates: 4-11 June Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the Red Button.

Britain’s Andy Murray kicked off his Wimbledon preparations with a straight-set victory over Chung Hyeon in the first round of the Surbiton Trophy.

The 36-year-old former world number one beat the South Korean 6-3 6-2 on Monday and will face a qualifier in round two of the Challenger event.

Murray skipped the French Open in order to focus on the grass-court season.

The match began on even terms as Chung kept up with Murray’s level. However, once the Scot secured the break in the first set, he grew in confidence.

The three-time Grand Slam champion served eight aces and only dropped one point behind his second serve throughout the match, ending the encounter with a strong serve and forehand combination.

Chung, a former Australian Open semi-finalist who used a protected ranking to enter the event, has been plagued by Achilles and back injuries since 2019. This was only his third match of the year, having not played an ATP singles match since 2020.

Ryan Peniston joined his fellow Briton in the second round with a 6-4 6-2 victory over former world number 35 Jiri Vesely.

Peniston, 27, was broken in the first game of the match but recovered to beat Czech Vesely, who had used a protected ranking to enter the event following a spell of injuries.

The world number 192 will face Australian fifth seed Jason Kubler next.

Peniston made headlines last summer for his performances on grass, reaching the quarter-finals at Surbiton, Nottingham, Queen’s and Eastbourne, and beating the likes of two-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud and world number six Holger Rune.

Other Britons scheduled to play at the event this week include 2019 champion Dan Evans, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter.