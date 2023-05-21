Home » Andy Murray withdraws from French Open to prioritise Wimbledon
Murray is the world number 42 in the men’s rankings

Britain’s Andy Murray has withdrawn from the French Open to prioritise the grass-court season in the build-up to Wimbledon.

Murray, 36, has only played at Roland Garros once since 2017.

The three-time Grand Slam champion won the clay-court Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence in May but has struggled for consistency on the surface.

The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, takes place from 28 May to 11 June.

Murray lost to long-time rival Stan Wawrinka in Bordeaux earlier this week and also had early exits at the ATP Tour events in Rome, Madrid and Monte Carlo.

He did, however, beat world number 17 Tommy Paul when he came back from a set down against the American to secure his first clay-court title since 2016 and his first singles trophy for four years.

Murray said earlier in May that he was not sure about playing at Roland Garros, telling the Guardian: “It’s just what the right thing is to prioritise at this stage in my career.

“I trust my body now but I’m aware that my best chance of having a deep run is more likely to happen at Wimbledon.”

