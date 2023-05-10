Angel Di Maria (Juventus) before the Europa League semi-final against Sevilla: “It’s a trophy that I miss”

Angel Di Maria (striker of Juventus Turin, before the reception of Sevilla FC on behalf of the semi-finals first leg of the Europa League) : “It’s a competition that I have only played once with Benfica. It’s the second time I’ve played it and it’s a trophy I miss. And then, as you said, I focus 100% on this title, it is more than important to me.

Many people tell me: “But you have already won the World Cup”. For me, all trophies are important, this one is too and I hope I can win it. I am very happy here and my family too. We are discussing with the club, but as I told your colleague just now. My head is on the Championship, it’s on the Europa League, whatever happens, it will definitely come after this is all over. »