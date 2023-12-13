Home » Ángel Di María’s Olympic goal in Benfica’s victory against Salzburg in the Champions League is HUGE!
Benfica Secures First Champions League Victory and Europa League Qualification

In a thrilling match against RB Salzburg, Benfica secured its first victory in the Champions League with a 3-1 win, earning them a ticket to the Europa League. The game’s highlight came from Ángel Di María, who scored a crucial goal and also provided an assist for Rafa Silva. This victory also qualifies Benfica for the play-offs to reach the round of 16 in the Europa League.

The winning goal came in the 32nd minute when Ángel di María took a corner kick and scored with his left foot, catching the Salzburg goalkeeper off guard. This win marks Di María’s first goal in the Champions League since returning to Benfica.

In other Champions League news, Manchester United’s hopes came crashing down as they lost to Bayern, signaling an end to their campaign in the worst way possible.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, advanced to the round of 16 with a perfect streak after a victory against Unión Berlin in Germany.

As Benfica celebrates its victory and qualification for the Europa League, Salzburg is eliminated from all European competitions. The world champion’s outstanding performance earned them the match MVP trophy in the 3-1 win.

