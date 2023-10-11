Angela Andreoli brings Italian artistic gymnastics to the Paris Olympics

A wave of emotions and joy overwhelmed Antwerp thanks to the extraordinary performance of Angela Andreoli, who together with her teammates guaranteed Italy the much coveted Olympic Pass for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The talented gymnast from Brescia, Angela Andreoli, gave her heart and soul during her performance on the beam and in the Parallel Bars last Sunday. However, it was yesterday’s team competition that sealed Italy’s fate, with an exceptional total score of 162.200, thus guaranteeing qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In the heat of the moment, Angela Andreoli, the youngest of the group, shared her emotions and post-race adrenaline in a touching statement: “It’s a very strong emotion to compete in such a context. It was my first world championship , and I am very happy with my results. We had to compete for the team and qualify for the Olympics and we succeeded. And so I am very, very happy. Comparing myself with the best in the world was another indescribable emotion.”

These words testify to the commitment, dedication and passion that Angela Andreoli put into this incredible performance that brought Italy to the Paris 2024 Olympics. A moment of triumph for our country and a reason for great pride.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

