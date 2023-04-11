Home Sports Angelo Pagotto, what happened to him: goalkeeper at Milan, cocaine
Sports

Angelo Pagotto, what happened to him: goalkeeper at Milan, cocaine

by admin
Angelo Pagotto, what happened to him: goalkeeper at Milan, cocaine

Got lost, lost, fallen. Collapsed under the weight of expectations. When I was a boy Angelo Pagotto, who will turn 50 in November, was considered better even than Gigi Buffon. In the Under 21 he was the starter, not the future world champion. He played in Milan with Baresi and Maldini. But how many wrong choices, then, for Pagotto: cocaine and evenings on the edge, a double disqualification for doping to break dreams and career. He knew how to reinvent himself, pizza chef and warehouse worker, even in Germany. Until the return to the ball. And today, what happened to Pagotto?

April 11, 2023 | 11:19

(©) breaking latest news

See also  at San Siro bordered by boos, the Rossoneri go under the curve to apologize - Corriere TV

You may also like

Forward Kindl from Zlín won the playoff productivity...

In the CBA playoffs, Huanglong fought against Zhejiang...

Team player Kofler moves to Potsdam

USFL 2023 season preview: Fresh faces, fresh start...

Transfers FC Barcelona | Chelsea goes after Gavi

Djokovic trained on clay during the break and...

Thomas Tuchel (Bayern): “We will have the role...

Football: ÖFB team is aiming for the next...

Man City v Bayern Munich: Loan players who...

Wrexham 3-2 Notts County: Last-minute penalty save was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy