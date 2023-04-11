Got lost, lost, fallen. Collapsed under the weight of expectations. When I was a boy Angelo Pagotto, who will turn 50 in November, was considered better even than Gigi Buffon. In the Under 21 he was the starter, not the future world champion. He played in Milan with Baresi and Maldini. But how many wrong choices, then, for Pagotto: cocaine and evenings on the edge, a double disqualification for doping to break dreams and career. He knew how to reinvent himself, pizza chef and warehouse worker, even in Germany. Until the return to the ball. And today, what happened to Pagotto?