Angels acquire veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar from Mets

Looking to replenish their injury-depleted infield, the Los Angeles Angels acquired switch-hitter Eduardo Escobar from the New York Mets for two minor-league pitchers Friday night.

The 34-year-old Escobar got off to a slow start this season and lost his starting job at third base in April when the Mets called up touted prospect Brett Baty from the minors.

The popular Escobar has flourished in a part-time role at third and second, however, batting .333 (20 for 60) with three home runs, two triples, 10 RBIs and a .951 OPS in his last 25 games.

He figures to get playing time and provide needed depth for the Angels, who are minus third baseman Anthony Rendon and corner infielder Gio Urshela because of injuries. Rookie shortstop Zach Neto is on the injured list as well.

Los Angeles also gets cash as part of the deal. Escobar, an NL All-Star in 2021 with Arizona, is in the second season of a $20 million, two-year contract he signed with the Mets. It includes a $9 million team option for 2024 with a $500,000 buyout.

Short on young arms in the minors who could help an underperforming pitching staff, the Mets received right-handers Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow. Both were starters at Double-A Rocket City.

The 23-year-old Marceaux was 3-6 with a 4.88 ERA in 12 starts, He had 45 strikeouts in 59 innings.

The 22-year-old Crow was 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 31 strikeouts in four starts covering 24 innings.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

