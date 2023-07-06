Angel’s Mike Trout Undergoes Successful Surgery on Broken Wrist

Title: Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout Undergoes Successful Surgery; Return Date Uncertain

Subtitle: All-Star Shohei Ohtani’s Status Remains Uncertain After Leaving Game with Blister

San Diego, CA – Los Angeles Angels’ star center fielder Mike Trout has undergone surgery to repair his broken left wrist, following an injury sustained during a foul ball incident. The procedure took place on Wednesday and according to reports, it was successful.

After speaking with Trout following the surgery, manager Phil Nevin expressed optimism about the player’s well-being, stating that Trout “feels good.” Nevin also mentioned that he had communicated with the doctor, who confirmed that everything went well during the operation.

In a separate but related development, All-Star Shohei Ohtani was added to the lineup as the designated hitter. Ohtani had left the previous game in the sixth inning due to a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. The Japanese sensation has already announced that he will not be pitching in the upcoming All-Star Game. It remains uncertain whether he will participate as an American League designated hitter.

There is currently no timetable for Trout’s return, as recovery from this type of surgery typically takes several weeks. Nevin emphasized that they would be monitoring how Trout’s hand responds to treatment and rehabilitation but expressed confidence in the player’s eagerness to come back to the field.

Trout, a three-time American League Most Valuable Player, was selected for his 11th All-Star Game on Sunday, extending his streak of consecutive appearances as a starter to ten. This season, he has maintained a batting average of .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

As fans eagerly await the return of their star center fielder, the Angels will have to navigate through the challenging period without one of their key players. However, the addition of Ohtani’s dynamic presence in the lineup may help them maintain their competitive edge.

