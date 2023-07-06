Home » Angel’s Mike Trout Undergoes Successful Surgery on Broken Wrist
Sports

Angel’s Mike Trout Undergoes Successful Surgery on Broken Wrist

by admin
Angel’s Mike Trout Undergoes Successful Surgery on Broken Wrist

Title: Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout Undergoes Successful Surgery; Return Date Uncertain

Subtitle: All-Star Shohei Ohtani’s Status Remains Uncertain After Leaving Game with Blister

San Diego, CA – Los Angeles Angels’ star center fielder Mike Trout has undergone surgery to repair his broken left wrist, following an injury sustained during a foul ball incident. The procedure took place on Wednesday and according to reports, it was successful.

After speaking with Trout following the surgery, manager Phil Nevin expressed optimism about the player’s well-being, stating that Trout “feels good.” Nevin also mentioned that he had communicated with the doctor, who confirmed that everything went well during the operation.

In a separate but related development, All-Star Shohei Ohtani was added to the lineup as the designated hitter. Ohtani had left the previous game in the sixth inning due to a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. The Japanese sensation has already announced that he will not be pitching in the upcoming All-Star Game. It remains uncertain whether he will participate as an American League designated hitter.

There is currently no timetable for Trout’s return, as recovery from this type of surgery typically takes several weeks. Nevin emphasized that they would be monitoring how Trout’s hand responds to treatment and rehabilitation but expressed confidence in the player’s eagerness to come back to the field.

Trout, a three-time American League Most Valuable Player, was selected for his 11th All-Star Game on Sunday, extending his streak of consecutive appearances as a starter to ten. This season, he has maintained a batting average of .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

See also  Inter beat Empoli 3-2 in extra time, Nerazzurri in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup

As fans eagerly await the return of their star center fielder, the Angels will have to navigate through the challenging period without one of their key players. However, the addition of Ohtani’s dynamic presence in the lineup may help them maintain their competitive edge.

You may also like

Brooksby suspended for missing doping tests

Scamacca presses to return. It’s a puzzle Dybala...

Juve, an offer from West Ham for Zakaria...

Changsha Yongsheng Returns Home: A New Season of...

the course of the sixth stage

Calcio: Reggina presented the appeal against exclusion from...

It is a great encouragement, Veselý said after...

Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in...

Linping District of Hangzhou City Prepares for the...

Tour de France: Gall takes on mountain jersey...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy