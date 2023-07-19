Anger Erupts at Monumental Stadium: University vs. Corinthians Ends in Brawl

Title: Anger Erupts at Monumental Stadium as University of Sports and Corinthians Almost Come to Blows

Subtitle: Five players sent off following a tumultuous Copa Sudamericana match

Byline: Source: ESPN

In a highly intense Copa Sudamericana match, University of Sports and Corinthians players were involved in a heated altercation moments after the final whistle at the Monumental Stadium. The game proceeded smoothly until the 70th minute when Corinthians’ Maycon broke the deadlock, putting the Timao in the lead. However, University of Sports‘ Edison Flores equalized from a penalty in the 77th minute.

The match took a heated turn when University of Sports launched an attack to secure victory. Corinthians’ Roger Guedes received the ball in midfield, evaded Rodrigo Ureña’s tackle, and aimed for Diego Romero’s goal. Guedes’s shot was cleared by the goalkeeper but fell to Ryan, who capitalized on the opportunity, making it 2-1.

Following the goal celebration, Matías Di Benedetto confronted the Brazilian striker for displaying his shirt towards the north stand of the Monumental Stadium. This led to a brawl erupting between the two teams. The Peruvian National Police had to intervene to restore order, and the Corinthians players retreated into the field entrance tunnel.

Referee Wilmar Roldán, after assessing the situation, sent off five players: Ryan, Matheus Araujo, Horacio Calcaterra, Matías Di Benedetto, and Piero Guzmán.

Despite the chaos, Corinthians emerged victorious, securing a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. In the subsequent round, they will face Newell’s.

Match Line-ups:

– University: Diego Romero; Aldo Corzo ©, Williams Riveros, Matías Di Benedetto; Andy Polo, Martín Pérez Guedes, Rodrigo Ureña, Piero Quispe, Nelson Cabanillas; Luis Urruti, Emanuel Herrera.

– Corinthians: Charles Michael; Bruno Mendez, Murillo Costa, John Victor Caetano, Rafael Ramos; Giuliano, Ruan Oliveira, Adson, Bidu; Philip August, and Roger Guedes.

University enters the match with morale from their 2-1 victory over Gymnastics in the last group stage game. Meanwhile, Corinthians advanced to this stage after finishing third in their group in the Libertadores Cup.

