Anger Spalletti: ‘For us there was a very clear penalty’ – Sport

“It’s a very clear penalty that you can’t help but see. This isn’t a contact, this is a blow. You risk spraining his ankle if he doesn’t put it right. But then he gives his side and says he’s attacking But I don’t attach myself to anything…”. Thus Luciano Spalletti, from the microphones of Mediaset, on the penalty not granted to Napoli in the first half after Leao’s intervention on Lozano. “I totally agree with you”, the former referee, and now ‘moviolista’, Graziano Cesari replied from the television studio.

“I didn’t contest it, you contested it – Spalletti said again from Mediaset microphones, referring to Marciniak’s refereeing -. We all agreed except those who have the Milan shirt, even those who wear it. they wear next to you on TV. Tonight there is a clear penalty on Lozano in the 37th minute, very clear, he just twists his ankle. You can see it very well from the replays. You risk twisting his ankle. It is a penalty that you cannot miss It’s very strict for us”.

But, sportingly speaking, Spalletti also offers “congratulations to Milan for this qualification, they must be done because they played two games managing to capitalize on the maximum and this is a symptom of a mature team, of players who know how to choose the moments: when to step on the accelerator and when you have to defend yourself with the whole team”. “But I also want to congratulate my parents – continues the Napoli coach -. We led a Champions League of the highest level and we played a good match tonight as well. We paid for a bit of ingenuity, inexperience in reading the moments of the match We got there with several players a little short of breath, starting with Osimhen who had been out for twenty days”.