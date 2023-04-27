Angers SCO sentenced to a recruitment ban for the next two transfer windows

The Angers Sporting club de l’Ouest (SCO) football club, last in Ligue 1, has been sentenced to a recruitment ban for the next two transfer windows, the club announced on Thursday April 27. in a press release. This sanction was pronounced by the Dispute Resolution Chamber of the International Football Federation (FIFA), following a dispute over the transfer of defender Ilyes Chetti from ES Tunis to SCO last summer. Espérance de Tunis is contesting the termination of Chetti’s contract in the summer of 2022, which had allowed the Algerian international to sign free for Angers.

In a press release published on Thursday, the French club announced “to appeal this decision before the CAS [tribunal arbitral du sport] » because he does not consider himself “not responsible for a termination of the contract prior to the hiring of the player Ilyes Chetti”.

The club was condemned “jointly and severally in payment” a fine and “a ban on registering new players for the next two transfer window periods”.

The 28-year-old must also pay his former club the sum of 970,000 euros “as compensation for breach of contract without just cause, as well as a four-month suspension from all official matches”.

In April, the Algerian international was suspended for a month by the club in another case: he was sentenced in April to four months in prison suspended by the criminal court of Angers for sexual assault. His situation at the SCO of Angers “will be reviewed by the end of the season”according to the same source.

In distress this season, the Angevins could be officially relegated to Ligue 2 at the end of the 33e Ligue 1 day.