In an interview earlier today, Jazz president Danny Ainge talked about Donovan Mitchell’s big trade and his own rebuilding strategy this summer.

In the speech, Ainge pointed out that there was mutual distrust among players in the Jazz lineup before, and the players “have individual determination, but no collective determination.”

But now, after two big trades, the Jazz’s face, the team’s prospects have been completely different. The departure of Mitchell and Gobert completely changed the foundation of the team’s locker room culture, and through two trades, the Jazz acquired 10 future first-round picks (or first-rounder swap rights).

Previously, many experts and fans had highly praised Ainge’s ability to operate, believing that the Jazz management had “won it” this summer. But at that time, people’s praise was still centered on the Jazz’s large number of draft picks, but they did not expect that the recent European Cup, the Jazz had new gains…

In this year’s European Cup, Markkanen will undoubtedly become one of the focus figures. He led Finland to the top 8 of the European Cup for the first time since 1967. He is also the most dazzling performance besides the three superstars of Antetokounmpo, Doncic and Jokic. A famous NBA star, he averaged 24.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in the group stage, and also achieved a high efficiency of 180 total hits in 3 items. In the previous round of 16, Markkanen played even more epic. He scored 43 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, which shocked the European and even international basketball world.

There are unexpected factors in Markkanen’s explosion, but to a certain extent it is reasonable. After all, the “Finnish little driver” showed his basketball talent in the Bulls in his rookie season. Later, because of injuries and other reasons, he was ignored by the team.

However, Markkanen is only 25 years old after all, and he is still in his prime. Last season, after switching to the Cavaliers, his state has recovered somewhat. He also had 31 points, 10 rebounds and 6 three-pointers in a single game. Performance. Joining the Jazz this summer, under the background of the deep reconstruction of the new owner, he is destined to receive more attention, and is also expected to completely put aside the suffocation of underappreciated talents. If it is said that the role of Markkanen, the Jazz coaching staff will be a little hesitant at first. Then after the recent European Cup, his core (one) position in the team is basically determined.

The Jazz’s harvest is far more than that. In the Italian team, there is also a player who has just signed with the Jazz. When the Jazz and Simon Fontezio reached a two-year, $6.25 million deal in mid-July, not many people paid attention to the value of the operation, and no one thought that Fontezio could rebuild in the future of the Jazz. what an important role it plays.

However, the European Cup has played to the present, and in the case of Gallinari’s retirement due to injury, Fangtezio has become the new nucleus of Italy. At present, after 6 games, he averaged 19.2 points per game and is Italy’s top scorer. He averaged 3.2 three-pointers per game, and his three-point shooting rate reached an astonishing 43.2%. Therefore, Fangteqiao also played an extremely important role in being able to turn the tables. In the game, he showed maturity and stability, which conquered many spectators. And far away on the other side of the ocean, when Angie saw Fangtecchio’s outstanding performance, he might not be able to help but chuckle in his heart, and he had picked up a treasure again…

Since the NBA entered the era of small balls, collecting high-quality shooters has become the main task of the management of each team during the offseason. Originally, the focus of the Jazz’s work this summer was not this, but Ainge was able to free up his hands in the busy trade negotiations to add such high-quality soldiers to the team. Such a wonderful pen will undoubtedly give him a highly respected operational transcript. Added a touch of color.

Of course, the Jazz’s rebuild is not over yet. After Mitchell and Gobert left, several other players in the team, including Conley, Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic, were also put on the shelf.

Among them, Boyang also had a high-profile performance in this European Cup. Against the background of the decline of Croatia’s overall combat power, Boyang alone supported the team’s offense. Although Croatia has been eliminated in the round of 16, Bojan’s performance is still remarkable. He averaged 19.2 points and 2.2 three-pointers per game (39.4% three-point shooting). In the last three games of Croatia, Bojan scored all 20+ points, proving that his sword is not old.

It is also with Boyang’s excellent performance that his market conditions in the NBA are gradually bullish. After the round of 16, more and more teams want to join Boyang’s bid competition. Among them, the Lakers, Raptors, Pelicans, Suns and other teams are extremely interested in Boyang.

On the issue of Boyang's trade, Ainge's attitude is also very clear, he will send it to the team with the highest bid, and what he wants is still the first-round pick, and with Boyang's outstanding performance in the European Cup, Judging from the latest situation, if you want to replace him, a first-round pick may not be enough…





