OFFICIAL RELEASE ULTRAS ANGRESI

Angri 08/02/2023

We write these lines with fervor and adrenaline, having come to the conclusion of putting an end to this continuous phase of change, without having any more hatred and wickedness and putting a stone on everything that has happened up to now.

Thus we announce the beginning of a new era that will see the groups united: Rione Alfano 167, Vecchio stile, Generazione ultras, Vecchia Guardia and anyone who feels like ultras, all behind a single banner: Angresi. However, each group will keep its identity alive and will continue to wave its flags proudly.

We will try to involve as many people as possible on our side by drawing an ultras line. Few but inalienable strong points that will be the basis on which we will try to build a solid group that can go around boasting and honoring the name of Angri.

