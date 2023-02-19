The long-awaited return to “Novi” for Angri coincides with the first of the unitary banner “Angresi”. The intent is to join the forces of (almost) all the individual groups which, however, while not displaying banners, wave their flags and maintain their structure. Unfortunately, the party doesn’t end with the expected epilogue on the pitch, where the grey-red team doesn’t go beyond a 1-1 draw, thus remaining in the playout area but with direct salvation still fully within reach. No fans following the visiting team.

Photo by Davide Gallo