Source title: Anheng Information Guarantee World Table Tennis Championships Team Competition continues to write major network security “zero mistakes” for 15 years

On the evening of October 9th, the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships men’s team finals kicked off. The National Table Tennis Men’s Team defeated the German team 3-0 and achieved the ten consecutive World Table Tennis Championships men’s team championships! In addition, on the evening of the 8th, the National Table Tennis Women’s Team made zero seals for the Japanese team to achieve five consecutive World Table Tennis Championships. With China‘s dominance in the world table tennis world, the Chinese team’s victory in the World Table Tennis Championships is a “steady win” in the minds of many people. But as the old saying goes, “It’s easy to fight the country, but it’s difficult to defend the country.” Every point of glory they have won, every initiative they have mastered, behind it is revealed that the athletes will never admit defeat, and the ruthlessness of the ultimate responsibility. Son, the tenacity of long-term work. This is true of the event, and the same is true of the cybersecurity work behind the event. The Chinese table tennis team has achieved “holding every point of glory” in the sports arena, and Anheng Information has also achieved the same in the network security defense of the competition. As the official supplier of network security for the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships team competition, Anheng Information earnestly implements the requirements of “safe, simple, and exciting” competition, puts network security in a prominent position in the event security, and makes every effort to do a good job in the network security of the event, and completed the event. The task of ensuring “zero mistakes” in the network security of the World Table Tennis Championships competition venues. In order to fulfill the promise of “resolutely guarding every point of glory”, Anheng Information held an oath meeting before the competition, and all members jointly promised to resolutely defend the network security of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships. Facts have proved that in the cyber security battle of this event, the Anheng Information World Table Tennis Championships security team kept in mind its mission, lived up to its heavy trust, and fulfilled its duties, escorted World Table Tennis security with professionalism, and did a good job in World Table Tennis services with its original intention to ensure the network security of this event. Work is safe. In the early stage of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships team competition, the Anheng Information World Table Tennis Championships security team has already entered in advance to dynamically adjust the base of the competition venues and hotel network information assets, optimize the network security strategy, and achieve all the guarantees. Before September 21, a total of 49 network security risks were dealt with and more than 1,100 asset vulnerabilities were repaired. During the event, the Anheng Information World Table Tennis Championships guarantee team cooperated with each responsible unit to carry out network security protection during the competition. At the same time, establish a joint response mechanism with the information system team and the basic network team to jointly carry out threat analysis, response and disposal and other on-duty security work. Taking the monitoring computer room, private network computer room, and information computer room as the guarantee points, the display screen as the guarantee point, and the timing scoring network as the core, the “three essentials, one emphasis and one core” hierarchical guarantee strategy, and the establishment of “front field guarantee + back field support” monitoring response The mechanism adopts the normal inspection + dynamic inspection work mode 3 times a day, monitors the network security operation status, studies and judges the hidden dangers of network security, and fully guarantees the network security of the event activities. During this process, competition venues and network security operation centers analyzed network behaviors more than 561,000 times a day, judged more than 8,700 network security alarms, and handled more than 3,100 abnormal behaviors. Anheng Information World Table Tennis Championships guarantee team effectively guaranteed the World Table Tennis Championships. All kinds of information systems operate safely and stably, so as to ensure “zero errors” in network security. The 2022 Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships is the only highest-level international individual sports team event held in China this year after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics. ” transcript. Through the experience of network security in major sports events, Anheng Information has built a scientific, professional and all-round network security service system, based on the “96541 service model” to create a complex security system of “integration of heaven, earth and man-machine”; Carry out normalized security operations in five core offensive and defensive confrontation domains, exposed surface monitoring, border defense, threat hunting, and emergency response, continuously measure and iteratively optimize security assurance capabilities, and create an integration that integrates situational awareness, notification and early warning, information sharing, and command and coordination Safe operating system. Effectively implement the new measures of “three modernizations and six defenses”, further consolidate the security base, continue to effectively build a network security defense line, and escort the event.

