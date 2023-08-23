Anhui Chuzhou Team Crowned Champions in First Handball Women’s Competition of Youth League

Nanning, China – In a thrilling finale to the first National Student (Youth) Games handball women’s competition, the Anhui Chuzhou team emerged victorious and claimed the championship title. The competition, held in Nanning, Guangxi, concluded on August 21 with Anhui Chuzhou, Jiangsu Suzhou, and the Guangxi Nanning team securing the top three positions.

The gold medal match saw Anhui Chuzhou take an early lead, ending the first half with a score of 11:7.5. In the second half, the Chuzhou team’s Wang Jingjing and Zhao Ruoyan displayed excellent teamwork, ensuring their team maintained the lead. Eventually, Anhui Chuzhou defeated the Suzhou team 25:21, clinching the championship trophy.

In the bronze medal match between the Guangxi Nanning team and the Guangxi Beihai team, Zhang Jingwen of the Nanning team broke the deadlock early on with an impressive pitch. Despite the Beihai team adjusting their tactics and narrowing the point difference in the second half, the Nanning team maintained composure and emerged victorious with a score of 35.5:34.5.

“On the field, the players displayed courage and perseverance, embodying the spirit of today’s youth,” said Lu Yangjie, team leader of the Guangxi Nanning team. He expressed his satisfaction with the Youth Youth Association’s platform, which brought handball enthusiasts together, allowing them to exchange experiences and elevate their competitive abilities.

Chen Xinyu from the Guangxi Beihai team shared that handball has instilled her with confidence and determination. She eagerly looks forward to participating in more high-level competitions in the future, hoping to introduce more individuals to the joy of handball.

Throughout the nine-day competition, a total of nine teams advanced to the final stage of the first handball women’s competition of the Youth Youth Association. Joining the top three teams were the Guangxi Beihai Team, Beijing Chaoyang Team, Shanghai Huangpu Team, Guangdong Shenzhen Team, Shanxi Datong Team, and the Hong Kong Team, who secured the fourth to ninth positions.

The handball women’s competition not only showcased the skills and determination of these talented young athletes but also highlighted the growth and popularity of handball in China. As the sport continues to gain momentum, it is expected to attract even more participants and supporters in the years to come.

