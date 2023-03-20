There are animals with a lethal bite, stronger than others, killers of nature thanks to their killer jaws and teeth.

Several scientific studies have addressed the issue and the most recent tells the animal with the strongest grip with the mouth is the marine crocodile.

The Tyrannosaurus rex and the megalodon had ferocious bites: the first had a force of 35,000 newtons (newtons measure the extent of force), or 116 kg per square centimetre, the second even reached 606 kg per square centimetre.

Ma what are the extinct and living creatures that actually exert the strongest bite force?

The animals with the most lethal bite, the killers of nature

The force of the bite, according to a study published in Frontiers, is the force that the muscles and bones of the upper and lower jaw generate when an animal bites. Animals with a lethal bite force usually have no problem squeeze prey in distress. Some predators are even able to break through prey with particularly strong armor. I’m between the 10 most aggressive animals in the world.

Among all living creatures today, the marine crocodile (Crocodylus porosus) has the strongest known bite force, at 16,460 newtons. Whatever ends up in its jaws is subjected to extreme force during its last breaths. It’s about a pressure of 541.3 kg per square centimetre.

Here are the animals with the strongest bite, capable of killing almost any prey.

Marine crocodile: 541.3 kg per square centimeter Nile crocodile: 351.5 kg per square centimetre Killer whale: 281.2 kg per square centimeter American alligator: 149.4 kg per square centimeter polar bear: 86.8 kg per square centimeter Leo: 48.5 kg per square centimetre Bull shark: 48 kg per square centimeter Alligator tortoise: 48 kg per square centimetre White shark: 47 kg per square centimeter Megalodon: 606.2 kg per square centimeter T Rex: 116 kg per square centimeter

