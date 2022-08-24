A news that shocks the world of women’s football, Ann-Katrin Berger has revealed that she is suffering from a recurrence of thyroid cancer. At the time of Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 she had stayed away from the fields for the same reason, managing to defeat the disease in just four months. On twitter, along with the announcement, she added: “I am working closely with the doctors, my treatment will start this week. I remain confident that my treatment will be as effective as last time and I look forward to returning to field and see you all at Stamford Bridge “.