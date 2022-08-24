Home Sports Ann-Katrin Berger shocks announcement: thyroid cancer recurrence
Ann-Katrin Berger shocks announcement: thyroid cancer recurrence

Ann-Katrin Berger shocks announcement: thyroid cancer recurrence

The goalkeeper of Germany and Chelsea women has revealed the return of the disease that had struck her in 2017 and from which she was cured

A news that shocks the world of women’s football, Ann-Katrin Berger has revealed that she is suffering from a recurrence of thyroid cancer. At the time of Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 she had stayed away from the fields for the same reason, managing to defeat the disease in just four months. On twitter, along with the announcement, she added: “I am working closely with the doctors, my treatment will start this week. I remain confident that my treatment will be as effective as last time and I look forward to returning to field and see you all at Stamford Bridge “.

Chelsea has shown all its solidarity with the player, submerged by a wave of affection also via social media from blues fans and beyond.

August 23, 2022 (change August 23, 2022 | 21:44)

