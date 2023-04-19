Anna van der Breggen, mentor de luxe de Demi Vollering

Demi Vollering of the Netherlands celebrates her victory at the Amstel Gold Race, in Valkenburg, the Netherlands, on April 16, 2023. MARCEL VAN HOORN / AFP

In Huy, the world of women’s cycling thought that the shadow of Anna van der Breggen would stop hovering over the Walloon Flèche on the day of her retirement from sport, at the end of 2021. Admittedly, the Dutchwoman is no longer playing for victory on the slopes arduous of the mythical wall of the Ardennes classics, including the 26e edition takes place on Wednesday 19 April. But van der Breggen, who has become sports director of SD Worx, her former team, now distills her precious advice to guide the runners of the Dutch formation to success.

It is with this same jersey that Anna van der Breggen has established herself as a monument in her own right to the Flèche Wallonne. Holder of the record for the number of victories, with seven successes, she also managed the feat of achieving all of them in a row, between 2015 and 2021. A stranglehold on the race, which she owes in particular to optimal management of the final obstacle, the wall of Huy, 1.3 km long, with passages at 26%.

“I have always tried to do my own race”

“We go up the wall so quickly that we can make huge differencesrecounts the gold medalist of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. When a breakaway starts the climb with completely exhausted riders, you can easily make up several minutes. »

According to the double world champion, to reach the top first, you have to stay focused on your own effort: “I never tried to follow the offensives that started from the bottom of the climbexplains the 33-year-old former puncher. Most of the time, those who attacked then collapsed. For my part, I was trying to keep the same pace until the finish. » A rule which allowed him, on many occasions, to follow the fastest, then to overtake them in the last hectometres to snatch the final victory.

In a 131 kilometer long race that will take the Huy wall three times, collective strength is a major asset: “The goal for the runners is to arrive as cool as possible at the bottom of the wall”explains Stephen Delcourt, manager of the FDJ-Suez team. Thanks to the sacrifice of the teammates, only a few names should emerge in the final climb: “It may be played between a dozen girls maximum”believes the head of French training.

In two years of sports management, Anna van der Breggen has gradually asserted herself as a privileged contact for the members of SD Worx: “We have a small team, a very small staff. So it’s much easier to trade and improve things quickly. If something is wrong, we change. And ultimately, that’s also how we run. »

“She understands the race better”

Strengthened by this support, the riders of SD Worx are well placed to seek success at this Flèche Wallonne. The best team in the UCI women’s ranking, which has three of the five best riders at the start of the season, is accumulating good results. If the Italian Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) deprived the Dutch Demi Vollering of success on the Brabant Arrow on April 12, the latter took over the Amstel Gold Race on April 16, her teammate, the Belgian Lotte Kopecky, accompanying him on the podium, in second place.

Also, Demi Vollering will arrive revengeful. In 2022, the puncher from the Dutch team had to settle for third place, overtaken by the Italian Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Suez Futuroscope) and the reigning world champion, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), who fought hard to the finish line. This year, the cards are reshuffled: “Our greatest chance is Demiconfirmed Anna van der Breggen. I think she passed an important milestone this winter. She is much stronger, and she understands the race better. »

Conversely, in poor form since the start of the season, Marta Cavalli seems to be in retreat this year. A situation that does not worry Stephen Delcourt: “The Ardennes, and in particular the Flèche, are races that we are doing well. Cecilie [Ludwig] is in good shape, Evita [Muzic] is back at the top level. » However, the strategy is likely to be different for French training: “We have several cards to play, and we may bet on different scenarios from other years, another tacticsays the man who has been running the structure since 2008. Because the SD Worx team is so strong, that on the pedals, it could be complicated. »

Faced with the collective strength of SD Worx, other favorites could do well. In addition to the French Juliette Labous, leader of the DSM team, we can thus count on Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), reigning world champion , or even the young Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo), a defector from cyclo-cross, to dynamite the race.

Among men, Tadej Pogacar big favorite With eleven victories since the start of 2023, Tadej Pogacar has rarely seemed so untouchable. Winner of the Tour of Flanders on April 2, after unclamping the Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel, the Slovenian then won the Amstel Gold Race hands down on April 16, after an 80 kilometer breakaway. The double winner of the Tour de France, 24, is therefore logically the favorite of the Flèche wallonne, Wednesday April 19. Pogacar has already lined up three times in this race where his best ranking is 9e ninth place, in 2020. If successful, he would be in a position to achieve the treble of the Ardennes classics, with the focus on Liège-Bastogne-Liège, on April 23. This performance has only been achieved twice: by the Italian Davide Rebellin, in 2004, and by the Belgian Philippe Gilbert, in 2010. Sick, the defending champion, the Belgian Dylan Teuns, withdrew, as did the French Julian Alaphilippe – winner in 2018, 2019 and 2021 -, who is treating his knee. They are added to the list of leaders who skipped the Walloon race: Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel or even Primoz Roglic.