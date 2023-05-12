ANNALIESE ULLSTEIN BOSSI BELLANI, THE GERMAN WHO BECOME ITALIAN AND WON IN ROME IN 1950 – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

Just reading the title of the article that I propose here, dear readers, it is clear that Annaliese has something special. In name, of course, because she was born a Prussianin Dresden on November 3, 1915, to then acquire Italian citizenship when marrying Renato BossiMilanese tennis player who died prematurely in a plane crash in 1947, later joining the journalist Giorgio Bellanibut also, if not above all, in competitive activity, so much so as to be the second blue (and today also the penultimate, given that after her only Raffaella Reggi succeeded in 1985, even if in the edition played in Taranto) blue to triumph at the Internationals in Rome, in 1950nineteen years after Lucia Valerio.

Indeed Annalisa, because that’s how we’ll call her, she plays tennis well, from a young age, spent in the service of her birth country. And if in 1937 and 1939 she is national champion of Germany, two years later, in 1941, having become Italian, she won the Assoluti, as she was then able to do also in 1942 and from 1946 to 1949adding six doubles titles (two with Sandonnino, one with Nicla Migliori and three with Lea Pericoli) and one mixed doubles, paired with her husband Renato in 1946.

Bossi prefers clay, with its game of resistance and pressure from the baselinebut if his career was inevitably halted by the events of the second war, once he resumed his activity he had to deal with the tragedy of existence, precisely with the loss of her beloved husband.

Annalisa doesn’t give up, it’s really not her costume, and between 1948 and 1950 he painted his best seasons. After her debut at Wimbledon back in 1939 when she was ousted in the second round by Margaret Scriven, and the eighths earned on a surface that still does not digest in the same 1947, ousted by Margaret Osborne duPont, future winner of the tournament, and at Roland-Garros , where she has the honor of being the first Italian in history to appear among the top seeds, losing from Doris Hart, here she is on Parisian soil she scores a trio of results of undoubted prestige, which at the end of the year will earn her admission to the world top 10at the time, in the absence of an official ranking, drawn up by the English journalist Lance Tingay.

In 1948 Bossi, credited with the seventh seed, reached the quarterfinalseliminated by Patricia Canning Todd, then improve the following year with the semifinal achieved by beating, along the way, LouiseBrough and Joan Curry, before being stopped by the French Nelly Landry, 6-3 6-0, however equaling Maud Levi Rosenbaum’s recordborn in turn American and became Italian through her marriage to Baron Giacomo Giorgio Levi, who in 1930 obtained the same result at the US Open.

And if the year after that, 1950, at Roland-Garros Bossi is faithful to her status as the sixth favorite of the tournament by reaching the quarterfinals againeliminated by Hart in straight sets, 6-4 6-2, however, he has reason to be happy, because a few weeks earlier, from 16 to 25 April, at the Foro Italico in Rome he achieved the most prestigious result of his career.

In the first post-war edition, the seventh of the series after the six held between 1930 and 1935 which saw Lucia Valerio win in 1931 against Dorothy Andrus and lose in the final in 1930, 1932, 1934 and 1935 (respectively against Lilì de Alvarez, Ida Adamoff, Helen Hull Jacobs and Hilde Sperling), Bossi struggles against the English Jean Quertier, 6-3 1-6 8-6, and against the American Barbara Scofield, 1-6 6-3 6-3, to then clearly get the better of the decisive assets against that Joan Curry already beaten the year before in the Paris quarterfinals and who, overcoming Nicla Migliori, 6-4 6-0, denies an all-Italian final, defeated this time with a double 6-4.

And then, given that Italy for women will have to wait until 1985 to smile again at the Internationals of Italyalbeit in an edition played in Taranto, at the Foro Italico the last tricolor flag bears the signature of Annalisa Bossi.