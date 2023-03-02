Home Sports Annecy eliminates Marseille and joins Toulouse, Nantes and Lyon in the semis
Sports

Annecy eliminates Marseille and joins Toulouse, Nantes and Lyon in the semis

by admin
Annecy eliminates Marseille and joins Toulouse, Nantes and Lyon in the semis

Annecy, a Ligue 2 team, created a huge surprise by eliminating Wednesday 1is mars Marseille (2-2, 7 shots on goal to 6) to join Toulouse, Nantes and Lyon in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France.

OM, who are chasing an eleventh trophy in the event since their last success in 1989, spoiled their fine victory against Paris-Saint-Germain (2-1) in the previous round.

The disappointment is immense for an almost full Stade-Vélodrome, which has already seen its people lose the Ligue 1 Classic on Sunday against the same PSG (3-0). But Leonardo Balerdi missed his shot after an intense penalty shootout.

The feat is immense for the Haut-Savoie club, which reached the last four of the Coupe de France for the first time in its history. For the third time in a row, FCA went to penalties, after Belfort in sixteenths and Paris FC in eighths.

Jordan Veretout (29)e) had opened the scoring for Marseille, but Moïse Sahi (53e) and Kevin Mouanga (59e) pierced the Olympian defence. Five minutes from the end, Annecy goalkeeper Thomas Callens, a penalty specialist, stopped that of Alexis Sanchez.

Nantes can keep their title

At the last second, OM thought they were taking their destiny into their own hands, when the subtle lob of a “minot”, François Régis Mughe, 18, allowed them to equalise.

In other matches, defending champion Nantes overcame Ligue 1 third-placed Lens (2-1), thanks to Andy Delort’s first two goals in yellow and green, both on penalties. The Sang et Or had however opened the scoring by their captain Seko Fofana (28e), but the ex-Niçois equalized three minutes later. The FCN can still keep the Coupe de France, as in 2000 after its victory in 1999.

See also  Formula One: Argentina, Carlos Reutemann died

In the Occitan quarter-final, the TFC left no hope to Rodez Aveyron Football (6-1), who dreamed of a second semi-final after that of 1989. After ten minutes, the resident of L2 was already trailing 3-0, after goals from Zakaria Aboukhlal, Branco van den Boomen and Thijs Dallinga. The unfortunate third RAF goalkeeper, Thomas Secchi, since Lionel Mapsi and Sébastien Cibois were injured, lost three more times to Farès Chaïbi, Gabriel Suazo and a penalty from Dallinga. Wilitty Younoussa only reduced the score for the Ruthénois, who will now have to forget this correction to try to leave the last place in Ligue 2.

Lyon won 2-1 against Grenoble on Tuesday.

The World with AFP

You may also like

The Municipality of Assago stands apart: ‘Stadio Inter?...

Bari-Venice 1-0: video, goals and highlights

NHL | Hronek surprisingly changes jersey in the...

Serie A: Cremonese beat Roma 2-1, first victory...

Discrimination lawsuit against NFL cleared

“He’s there, but he’s not there” – breaking...

Lazio, party for Milinkovic and first tests against...

Chargers GM: Keenan Allen isn’t going anywhere

Monteiro – OA Sport goes to the quarterfinals

“The game was decided by the genius of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy