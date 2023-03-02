Annecy players celebrate their victory over Marseille at the Stade-Vélodrome on March 1, 2023, in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France. NICOLAS DUCAT / AFP

Annecy, a Ligue 2 team, created a huge surprise by eliminating Wednesday 1is mars Marseille (2-2, 7 shots on goal to 6) to join Toulouse, Nantes and Lyon in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France.

OM, who are chasing an eleventh trophy in the event since their last success in 1989, spoiled their fine victory against Paris-Saint-Germain (2-1) in the previous round.

The disappointment is immense for an almost full Stade-Vélodrome, which has already seen its people lose the Ligue 1 Classic on Sunday against the same PSG (3-0). But Leonardo Balerdi missed his shot after an intense penalty shootout.

The feat is immense for the Haut-Savoie club, which reached the last four of the Coupe de France for the first time in its history. For the third time in a row, FCA went to penalties, after Belfort in sixteenths and Paris FC in eighths.

Jordan Veretout (29)e) had opened the scoring for Marseille, but Moïse Sahi (53e) and Kevin Mouanga (59e) pierced the Olympian defence. Five minutes from the end, Annecy goalkeeper Thomas Callens, a penalty specialist, stopped that of Alexis Sanchez.

Nantes can keep their title

At the last second, OM thought they were taking their destiny into their own hands, when the subtle lob of a “minot”, François Régis Mughe, 18, allowed them to equalise.

In other matches, defending champion Nantes overcame Ligue 1 third-placed Lens (2-1), thanks to Andy Delort’s first two goals in yellow and green, both on penalties. The Sang et Or had however opened the scoring by their captain Seko Fofana (28e), but the ex-Niçois equalized three minutes later. The FCN can still keep the Coupe de France, as in 2000 after its victory in 1999.

In the Occitan quarter-final, the TFC left no hope to Rodez Aveyron Football (6-1), who dreamed of a second semi-final after that of 1989. After ten minutes, the resident of L2 was already trailing 3-0, after goals from Zakaria Aboukhlal, Branco van den Boomen and Thijs Dallinga. The unfortunate third RAF goalkeeper, Thomas Secchi, since Lionel Mapsi and Sébastien Cibois were injured, lost three more times to Farès Chaïbi, Gabriel Suazo and a penalty from Dallinga. Wilitty Younoussa only reduced the score for the Ruthénois, who will now have to forget this correction to try to leave the last place in Ligue 2.

Lyon won 2-1 against Grenoble on Tuesday.