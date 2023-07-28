Anniversary season: HSV beats Schalke in a great start to the second division

Status: 07/28/2023 10:35 p.m

Hamburger SV and FC Schalke 04 started their 50th second division season with a spectacle on Friday (07/28/23). There were two winners at 5:3 (1:2): HSV and the audience.

The Hamburgers started with a lot of pressure and took the lead through Robert Glatzel (16th). Youngster Assan Ouédraogo equalized in his first professional game (22nd). Thomas Ouwejan put the guests ahead before the break. After the break, Laszlo Bénes turned the game around with a double strike (57′, FE, 60′) before Simon Terodde drew again for Schalke (66′). Then Glatzel scored the redeeming goal for HSV (90.+1) in added time. From Hamburg’s point of view, Jean-Luc Dompé finished the game (90′ + 8′).

Hamburg with a furious start

HSV started strong and quickly got a double chance through Glatzel, in which the attacker failed twice to Schalke’s entry in the box, Marius Müller. Glatzel was the focus again when he played a surprising pass to Ransford Königsdörffer, who was unable to take the ball with him in a controlled manner.

HSV coach Tim Walter had to put an “emergency defense” on the pitch due to injury, which Schalke couldn’t get into trouble – not yet. After Hamburg returnee Levin Öztunali picked up the first yellow card of the season after a tactical foul, Schalke then had their first notable chance to score: Kenan Karaman shot on goal from the left, but Daniel Heuer Fernandes was able to clear for the home side.

Double strike – first Glatzel, then the 17-year-old Ouédraogo

Shortly after Schalke had the opportunity, Glatzel was there: A pass from Pherai made it 1-0 for the Hanseatic League. Only a minute later, Pherai and Glatzel combined again in front of the Schalke goal, but Pherai missed.

Then came the hour of the highly talented Assan Ouédraogo: Simon Terodde dropped a cross from the right by Karaman, and the just over 17-year-old Schalke converted coolly and deliberately from the second Schalke goal opportunity to equalize.

Again, HSV reacted with a double chance (Pherai 30th and Öztunali 36th), but Ouwejan used a rebound that Terodde had caused to give the visitors the lead at the break.

Bénes doesn’t miss a chance to take a penalty

HSV also started the second half more committed. But then Ibrahima Cissé received a yellow card for causing a penalty kick, which was fatal for the central defender in the 71st minute, as he saw the yellow card for the second time and had to leave the field. Bénes didn’t miss the penalty chance against the good Müller in the visitors’ box, and the Hamburg player irresistibly converted a counterattack a little later to give the hosts the lead.

Best second division ever? – Safe!

But despite all the joy of the Hamburg fans: all spectators of this gripping and goal-rich opening game of the anniversary season got their money’s worth. At the latest when Terodde demonstrated his great goalscoring qualities on a perfect pass from Ron Schallenberg, one could rightly speak of a great start to the best second division of all time: six goals, one red (due to two tactical fouls), a great one Goalkeeper debut (Müller) and the appearance of a promising talent in the German youth sky (Ouédraogo).

Substitute Miro Muheim hit the right post with a well-placed shot from the inside left ten minutes from time, while at Schalke substitute Bryan Lasme had the winning goal from the inside right. But Heuer Fernandes clarified.

Glatzel shines and redeems the fans

Glatzel then redeemed HSV and the Hamburg supporters when he happily got the ball in Schalke’s penalty area on a pass from right-back Ignace Van Der Brempt, but goalkeeper Marius Müller danced out with a body trick and pushed the ball into the goal for the celebrated victory. The goal after Dompé’s solo, when Schalke’s keeper Müller had moved up with a Schalke free-kick, was the icing on the cake from Hamburg’s point of view.

Schalke vs. Lautern, HSV in Karlsruhe

On Matchday 2, FC Schalke 04 is challenged at home against 1. FC Kaiserslautern (Saturday, August 5th, 2023, 8:30 p.m.). Hamburger SV plays in Karlsruhe a day later (1:30 p.m.).

