announced a partnership between MC International and DOC-COM – Sport Marketing News

MC Internationalmarketing and business development company at the service of companies e DOC-COMa communication and events agency specializing in the mountain tourism sector, announce a partnership in the management of Winter Games Hospitality & Developmentthe path of strategies and development of the territory included in the Milan-Cortina-Valtellina triangle towards the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Marisa Corso, CEO of MC International, and Chiara Caliceti, General Manager of DOC-COM, they have known each other personally and have shared a relationship of friendship and esteem for years. “ It was natural to evolve a collaborative relationship into a partnership relationship: synergistic and complementary skills at the service of a project in which we are both very involved and passionate“, explains Marisa Corso. The intuition was all his: right from the very day of the announcement of the assignment of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games to Italy, he understood the importance of sharing a preparation path with all the institutions and levels involved.

“I was very keen on the idea of ​​periodically bringing together the representatives of the entire Milan-Cortina 2026 preparation chain – continues Marisa Corso – institutions, hoteliers, planners, investors to share ideas, advances, projects and ambitions. The stakes are too high for a management closed solely to the hospitality entrepreneurship industry. Every decision, every project inevitably involves the territory and the community that lives there and, transversally, the services it uses on a daily basis, in high and low season. Which also means that every decision, every project must look beyond the Olympics, to have a cascading effect on the future. A bit like Expo for Milan was. In this path it came natural to co-opt DOC-COM. Chiara Caliceti and her team bring precisely that deep knowledge of the peculiarities of the area that also serves to dialogue and make local communities aware”.

DOC-COM has in fact been working for 20 years in mountain tourism with projects that range over the entire Alpine arc between Valle d’Aosta, Lombardy, Veneto, Trentino and Alto Adige. DOC-COM’s expertise is to communicate localities and encourage the most innovative projects involving localities.

“The synergy between territories, the ability and the will to create a system are the innovative key of the Winter Olympic Games project – dice Clare Caliceti – A push to join forces that is not particularly common in Italy, perhaps because there is a tendency to expect input to come from above. Instead, the desire for integration and synergy is born from the bottom up. The widespread nature of The 2026 Olympics, between Valtellina-Cortina and Milan and this desire to create a system have even promoted the creation of a network of broadcasters and media strongly rooted in the Olympic territories, open to mutual contamination and editorial and information exchange, with a common programming. E‘ in line with this spirit, we welcomed Marisa’s proposal with enthusiasm and gratitude to continue the wonderful Winter Games journey together.”

“My love for the supply chain comes from afar – comments Marisa Corso – I know from experience that for something to happen you need to convince the head of an organization (just as it is essential for a territory to get along with the institutions that regulate it), but I also know that if you don’t delve into the peculiarities of every single stakeholder, of every single branch of the path, you won’t get anywhere. Each person who participates in a project has its reasons and reserves of creativity which are essential for making very ambitious things happen. As with Expo, if we want the 2026 Olympics to mark a before and after for Alpine tourism territories, we must aim for excellence”.

“In 20 years of work We have seen, experienced and followed many events – Chiara Caliceti urges – but what we take home every time from the Winter Games Hospitality & Development appointments is not only the quality and variety of the speakers (and the not negligible generosity in sharing skills , experiences and ideas), the openness and availability of the institutions, the attention of the general public which last time in Sondrio was not even entirely in the event hall, but also the energy, the naturalness of the relationships and networking, the pleasure of being together, authentic. It is the result of sharing and integration put at the service of a great project. The journey together, MC International and DOC-COM, will strengthen these levers because when you work not only on known and loved territories but also on your own values, everything is easier”.