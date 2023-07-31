Announcing the International Kickoff Times for the Tigres vs. San Jose Earthquakes Game on July 30

Title: Tigres vs. San Jose Earthquakes Game Time Confirmed for Various Countries

Subtitle: Catch the Exciting Match Live on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Date: July 30, 2022

The much-anticipated match between Tigres and San Jose Earthquakes is all set to kick off on July 30, and fans around the world are eagerly counting down the hours. With the game expected to deliver a thrilling display of soccer skills, supporters will be able to catch all the action live on MLS Game Pass, available on Apple TV.

As football fever grips the globe, fans in different countries can mark their calendars according to the following local start times for the match:

Argentinian fans will have the game on their screens at 12:00 PM local time, exclusively on MLS Game Pass through Apple TV. Meanwhile, Bolivians should be ready for an early start, as the game begins at 11:00 AM in their time zone.

In Brazil and Chile, the match is scheduled to commence at 12:00 AM, offering an exciting late-night spectacle for fervent supporters. Costa Rican fans can anticipate kicking off their weekend with some intense football action, as the game starts at 9:00 PM local time.

Colombians and Ecuadorians will be able to enjoy the match from 10:00 PM onwards, providing an ideal evening entertainment option for soccer enthusiasts in these nations.

Stateside fans, at Eastern Time, won’t have to stay up too late, as the match is set to begin at 11:00 PM. United States viewers can tune in to MLS Game Pass on Apple TV to catch all the highlights, goals, and thrilling moments.

Mexican fans can dive into the match at 9:00 PM, ensuring a captivating end to their Saturday night. For Paraguayans, the match will commence at 11:00 PM, promising plenty of late-night excitement.

Peru will join the other South American nations in witnessing the game at 10:00 PM, while Uruguayan fans can look forward to midnight football action.

Excitement is building as Tigres and San Jose Earthquakes take to the field, eager to secure victory in this thrilling encounter. Whether you’re a passionate supporter in Argentina, a devoted follower in Brazil, or a dedicated fan in the United States, catch all the remarkable moments of this clash on MLS Game Pass via Apple TV.

These timings provide various opportunities for fans worldwide to engage in the Tigres vs. San Jose Earthquakes match and witness the intensity unfold firsthand. Don’t miss out on this exciting battle between two formidable teams vying for success on the soccer field.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

