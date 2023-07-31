Another al-Ahli footballer from the English league is the Frenchman Saint-Maximin

Former France youth international and Monaco and Nice player Saint-Maximin did not travel with Newcastle on their pre-season tour to the US and coach Eddie Howe said he would have to sell him to comply with UEFA’s financial fair play. The majority owner of both al-Ahli and Newcastle United is the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund.

Al-Ahli management invested more than 80 million euros (1.9 billion crowns) in new players during the summer break. Roberto Firmino, Édouard Mendy and Rijád Mahriz came from the English league, the club also acquired coach Matthias Jaissle from Salzburg during the week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

