Home » Another al-Ahli footballer from the English league is the Frenchman Saint-Maximin
Sports

Another al-Ahli footballer from the English league is the Frenchman Saint-Maximin

by admin
Another al-Ahli footballer from the English league is the Frenchman Saint-Maximin

Former France youth international and Monaco and Nice player Saint-Maximin did not travel with Newcastle on their pre-season tour to the US and coach Eddie Howe said he would have to sell him to comply with UEFA’s financial fair play. The majority owner of both al-Ahli and Newcastle United is the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund.

Al-Ahli management invested more than 80 million euros (1.9 billion crowns) in new players during the summer break. Roberto Firmino, Édouard Mendy and Rijád Mahriz came from the English league, the club also acquired coach Matthias Jaissle from Salzburg during the week.

See also  Veltroni and the film about Paolo Rossi: "It was all beautiful" comes out in theaters

You may also like

Announcing the International Kickoff Times for the Tigres...

Sun and heat in the mountains, what are...

Dortmund beats ManUnited in Sabitzer’s debut

World Cup 2023: preparation friendlies

Naples, open-door training at the Castel di Sangro...

Remco Evenepoel wins the Clasica San Sebastian and...

UNIVERSAL KEY, for just €10 you can replace...

We are rising, Trubač feels after a fantastic...

Rayados de Monterrey Stage a Remarkable Comeback to...

Zverev celebrates home win in Hamburg

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy