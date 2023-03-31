Nice move. The transfer was apparently a success. She is already being praised from all possible quarters, but Natalia Ševčenková herself is also pleased with the change she decided to make when she left the scene of cross-country skiing and took up biathlon a year ago. After twelve months, she is gathering unexpected successes, she has won the title of champion of Russia twice in Khanty-Mansiysk, she hears from the coaches that she would also make it in the World Cup. But of course it has a real catch. International competitions are still unattainable for Russian competitors.

