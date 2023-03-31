Home Sports Another almost miraculous transfer. The biathlete also shocked her husband. But there is a catch
Sports

Another almost miraculous transfer. The biathlete also shocked her husband. But there is a catch

by admin

Nice move. The transfer was apparently a success. She is already being praised from all possible quarters, but Natalia Ševčenková herself is also pleased with the change she decided to make when she left the scene of cross-country skiing and took up biathlon a year ago. After twelve months, she is gathering unexpected successes, she has won the title of champion of Russia twice in Khanty-Mansiysk, she hears from the coaches that she would also make it in the World Cup. But of course it has a real catch. International competitions are still unattainable for Russian competitors.

See also  Chinese men's basketball team beat Bahrain in the fourth window of the World Preliminary Championship

You may also like

Excellent results in Ortona and Agropoli for the...

Clear attitude. France canceled the SP of the...

Medvedev in the Miami final for the first...

Digital Cup 2023, wins the Italian National Digital...

Mineral salts and sport | Which ones are...

Brescia, the match on the field of Bertram...

Biel winner Rodionov in Lille in the semifinals

Probable formations of Inter Fiorentina

“Social Series”: Who wins the basketball championship on...

The FFF opposed to match interruptions intended to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy